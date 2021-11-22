Wilmar International : Tops the 2021 SPOTT Assessment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wilmar Tops the 2021 SPOTT Assessment

Singapore, 22 November 2021 - Wilmar International Limited (Wilmar) was ranked number one in the 2021 assessment by the Sustainable Palm Oil Transparency Toolkit (SPOTT)1, with a total score of over 91 percent for its transparency and public disclosure on its policies and efforts related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Wilmar has been part of SPOTT since its inception in 2014. Wilmar ranked fifth in 2019, with a total score of 81 percent, and third in 2020 with a total score of 88.9 percent.

Jeremy Goon, Chief Sustainability Officer for Wilmar said, "We are honoured to be recognised by SPOTT for our sustainability practices and transparent disclosures. As we progressed in our journey to fulfil our sustainability commitments, we quickly learned that reporting our progress is essential as it not only guides us towards our targets but also allows our stakeholders to better understand our efforts, challenges and milestones."

"We are determined not to rest on our laurels as we continue to pursue this trajectory in our sustainability endeavours. We are cognizant that there is still room for improvement and as an industry leader, we must continue to hold ourselves to high standards and performance", he added.

SPOTT was developed and is managed independently by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), an international conservation charity that has been working on wildlife and environmental conservation for almost 200 years. SPOTT annually assesses over 100 global producers, processors and traders of various commodities, including natural rubber, palm oil, pulp and timber, using more than 180 ESG indicators across 10 categories related to sustainability commitments, practices and disclosures. SPOTT assessments are referred to by investors, commodity buyers and other stakeholders to manage ESG risks and promote transparency across the private sector.

Wilmar was recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index2 in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco industry grouping for its ESG performance, after having previously been included in the DJSI Asia Pacific Index in 20203. Wilmar was also included in the FTSE4Good Developed Index and the FTSE4Good ASEAN 5 Index4 in June 2021. The FTSE4Good Index Series is among the world's first global ESG index families.

