Wilmington Capital Management Inc. is a Canada-based investment and asset management company. The Company is focused on investments in alternative real estate assets classes and the energy sector where assets are undervalued. The Company’s objective is to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes and in the energy sector through private equity funds, which provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. It invests its own capital alongside partners and co-investors in hard assets and private equity funds and manages these assets through operating entities. It holds interest in Maple Leaf Marinas Holdings Limited Partnership and Bay Moorings Marina Holdings Limited Partnership, which owns and operates approximately 21 marinas in Ontario having over 8,800 boat slips and racks, located on over 500 acres of waterfront land including 76 acres of re-development and expansion lands.