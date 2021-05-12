Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:
Class
Director
Votes For
Proxy
%
Votes Withheld
Proxy
%
Class A Shareholders
Timothy W. Casgrain
7,264,444
100
%
Nil
Nil
Christopher J. Killi
7,264,244
99.99
%
200
0.01
%
Class B Shareholders
Ian G. Cockwell
867,151
100
%
Nil
Nil
Joseph F. Killi
866,651
99.94
%
500
0.06
%
Marc D. Sardachuk
866,651
99.94
%
500
0.06
%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
For further information, please contact: Executive Officers (403) 705-8038