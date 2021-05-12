Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wilmington Capital Management Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCM.A   CA9715581018

WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

(WCM.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/06 09:44:06 am
4.05 CAD   +6.58%
05:50pWilmington Reports on Voting Results
GL
05/05Wilmington Announces 2021 First Quarter Results
GL
04/30Wilmington Announces Audiocast of Annual General and Special Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

05/12/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

ClassDirectorVotes ForProxy %Votes WithheldProxy %
Class A
Shareholders

Timothy W. Casgrain7,264,444100%NilNil 
Christopher J. Killi7,264,24499.99%2000.01%
Class B
Shareholders



Ian G. Cockwell867,151100%NilNil 
Joseph F. Killi866,65199.94%5000.06%
Marc D. Sardachuk866,65199.94%5000.06%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:
Executive Officers
(403) 705-8038


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
05:50pWilmington Reports on Voting Results
GL
05/05Wilmington Announces 2021 First Quarter Results
GL
04/30Wilmington Announces Audiocast of Annual General and Special Meeting
GL
03/10Wilmington Announces 2020 Year-End Results
GL
2020WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Announces 2020 third quarter results
AQ
2020Wilmington Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
2020WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Announces 2020 second quarter results
AQ
2020WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Announces 2020 first quarter results
AQ
2019WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Announces dividend elections
AQ
2017WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : Announces 2017 Second Quarter Results
MW
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,01 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2020 0,66 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net cash 2020 43,9 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 41,5 M 41,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Wilmington Capital Management Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Killi CEO, Director & Managing Partner
Patrick Craddock Vice President-Finance & Managing Partner
Ian G. Cockwell Chairman
Marc Dale Sardachuk Independent Director
Timothy W. Casgrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.15.71%42
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.35.52%58 296
KKR & CO. INC.38.97%32 737
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.30%23 536
AMUNDI11.68%18 328
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.38.78%17 041