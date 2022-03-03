Log in
    WBO   ZAE000009932

WILSON BAYLY HOLMES-OVCON LIMITED

(WBO)
Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealing in Securities by the Company Secretary

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)

ISIN No: ZAE 000009932

Share code: WBO

("WBHO" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following purchase transaction by Donnafeg Msiska, who is a direct beneficiary of the shares bought:

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares

On-market purchase of shares

Date of transaction:

2 March 2022

2 March 2022

Number of shares purchased:

197

53

Purchase price per share:

R78.79

R78.80

Total value of transaction

R15,521.63

R4,176.4

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

3 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

WBHO - Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
