Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealing in Securities by the Company Secretary

WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)
ISIN No: ZAE 000009932
Share code: WBO
("WBHO" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following purchase transaction by Donnafeg Msiska, who is a direct beneficiary of the shares bought:
Nature of transaction:
On-market purchase of shares
On-market purchase of shares
Date of transaction:
2 March 2022
2 March 2022
Number of shares purchased:
197
53
Purchase price per share:
R78.79
R78.80
Total value of transaction
R15,521.63
R4,176.4
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
3 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
