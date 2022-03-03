Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealing in Securities by the Company Secretary

WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)

ISIN No: ZAE 000009932

Share code: WBO

("WBHO" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following purchase transaction by Donnafeg Msiska, who is a direct beneficiary of the shares bought:

Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of shares On-market purchase of shares Date of transaction: 2 March 2022 2 March 2022 Number of shares purchased: 197 53 Purchase price per share: R78.79 R78.80 Total value of transaction R15,521.63 R4,176.4

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

3 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited