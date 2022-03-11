Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealings in securities

WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)

ISIN No: ZAE 000009932

Share code: WBO

("WBHO" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by an associate of Wolfgang Peter Neff:

Name of associate: MKL Neff MKL Neff MKL Neff MKL Neff Name of director: WP Neff WP Neff WP Neff WP Neff Relationship to director: Spouse Spouse Spouse Spouse Date of transaction: 7 March 2022 8 March 2022 9 March 2022 10 March 2022 Number of shares 6,632 1,500 2 5,226 purchased: Volume-weighted R69.7150 R72.7154 R73.0000 R79.7737 average price (VWAP) per share: Highest price per share: R70.00 R72.79 R73.00 R80.00 Lowest price per share R69.31 R72.59 R73.00 R79.02 Total value of R462,349.88 R109,073.10 R146.00 R416 897.36 transaction Nature and extent of Indirect beneficial Indirect beneficial Indirect beneficial Indirect beneficial directors interest:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by Craig Anthony Jessop, a director of a major subsidiary - WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd, and his associate: