Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealings in securities
03/11/2022 | 04:16am EST
WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)
ISIN No: ZAE 000009932
Share code: WBO
("WBHO" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by an associate of Wolfgang Peter Neff:
Name of associate:
MKL Neff
MKL Neff
MKL Neff
MKL Neff
Name of director:
WP Neff
WP Neff
WP Neff
WP Neff
Relationship to director:
Spouse
Spouse
Spouse
Spouse
Date of transaction:
7 March 2022
8 March 2022
9 March 2022
10 March 2022
Number of shares
6,632
1,500
2
5,226
purchased:
Volume-weighted
R69.7150
R72.7154
R73.0000
R79.7737
average price (VWAP)
per share:
Highest price per share:
R70.00
R72.79
R73.00
R80.00
Lowest price per share
R69.31
R72.59
R73.00
R79.02
Total value of
R462,349.88
R109,073.10
R146.00
R416 897.36
transaction
Nature and extent of
Indirect beneficial
Indirect beneficial
Indirect beneficial
Indirect beneficial
directors interest:
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by Craig Anthony Jessop, a director of a major subsidiary - WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd, and his associate:
Name of associate:
DR CL Jessop
-
Name of director:
CA Jessop
CA Jessop
Nature of relationship:
Spouse
-
Date of transaction:
8 March 2022
9 March 2022
Number of shares purchased:
3,000
2,360
Volume-weighted average price
R74.8500
R76.0528
(VWAP) per share:
Highest price per share:
R74.85
R76.06
Lowest price per share
R74.85
R76.02
Total value of transaction
R224,550.00
R179,484.61
Nature and extent of directors
Indirect beneficial
Direct beneficial
interest:
Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
WBHO - Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:15:02 UTC.