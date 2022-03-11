Log in
    WBO   ZAE000009932

WILSON BAYLY HOLMES-OVCON LIMITED

(WBO)
Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon : Dealings in securities

03/11/2022 | 04:16am EST
WILSON BAYLY HOLMES - OVCON LIMITED Building and civil engineering contractors (Registration no. 1982/011014/06)

ISIN No: ZAE 000009932

Share code: WBO

("WBHO" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by an associate of Wolfgang Peter Neff:

Name of associate:

MKL Neff

MKL Neff

MKL Neff

MKL Neff

Name of director:

WP Neff

WP Neff

WP Neff

WP Neff

Relationship to director:

Spouse

Spouse

Spouse

Spouse

Date of transaction:

7 March 2022

8 March 2022

9 March 2022

10 March 2022

Number of shares

6,632

1,500

2

5,226

purchased:

Volume-weighted

R69.7150

R72.7154

R73.0000

R79.7737

average price (VWAP)

per share:

Highest price per share:

R70.00

R72.79

R73.00

R80.00

Lowest price per share

R69.31

R72.59

R73.00

R79.02

Total value of

R462,349.88

R109,073.10

R146.00

R416 897.36

transaction

Nature and extent of

Indirect beneficial

Indirect beneficial

Indirect beneficial

Indirect beneficial

directors interest:

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, WBHO hereby announces the following on-market purchase transactions by Craig Anthony Jessop, a director of a major subsidiary - WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd, and his associate:

Name of associate:

DR CL Jessop

-

Name of director:

CA Jessop

CA Jessop

Nature of relationship:

Spouse

-

Date of transaction:

8 March 2022

9 March 2022

Number of shares purchased:

3,000

2,360

Volume-weighted average price

R74.8500

R76.0528

(VWAP) per share:

Highest price per share:

R74.85

R76.06

Lowest price per share

R74.85

R76.02

Total value of transaction

R224,550.00

R179,484.61

Nature and extent of directors

Indirect beneficial

Direct beneficial

interest:

Clearance has been obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

11 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

WBHO - Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
