    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
10.12 BRL   +1.30%
05:51pWilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - March 2023
PU
03/24Wilson Sons Brasil S A : New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings
PU
03/24Transcript : Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2023
CI
Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - March 2023

03/28/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
Wilson Sons

IR PRESENTATION

MARCH 2023

Content

Overview 3

Financial Highlights 11

Appendix 16

Disclaimer:

This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation. Management's beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realised, and actual results may vary materially, including the possibility that an investor may lose some or all of its invested capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The information contained herein has been compiled on a preliminary basis, and there is no obligation to update any of the information. The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditor's report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Overview

Wilson Sons at a glance

Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.

185 years

Port & Maritime Expertise

55k manoeuvres

Towage Volume (2022)

R$2.3 billion

Net Revenue (2022)

Premium Assets

in Attractive Markets

0.9 million TEU

Container Volume (2022)

R$0.9 billion

EBITDA (2022)

Resilient drivers and solid growth potential

Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals.

Sources: (1) Brazilian National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ). (2) World Bank.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 52,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 838 M 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 43,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 2,74 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-7.59%838
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%7 883
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-2.71%2 560
GEMADEPT CORPORATION10.35%660
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED8.79%643
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.21.14%516
