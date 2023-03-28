Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - March 2023

IR PRESENTATION
MARCH 2023
Content
❱ Overview 3
❱ Financial Highlights 11
❱ Appendix 16
Disclaimer:
This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation. Management's beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realised, and actual results may vary materially, including the possibility that an investor may lose some or all of its invested capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The information contained herein has been compiled on a preliminary basis, and there is no obligation to update any of the information. The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditor's report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.
Overview
Wilson Sons at a glance
Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.
185 years
Port & Maritime Expertise
55k manoeuvres
Towage Volume (2022)
R$2.3 billion
Net Revenue (2022)
Premium Assets
in Attractive Markets
0.9 million TEU
Container Volume (2022)
R$0.9 billion
EBITDA (2022)
Resilient drivers and solid growth potential
Significant untapped growth potential backed by solid fundamentals.
Sources: (1) Brazilian National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ). (2) World Bank.
Disclaimer
