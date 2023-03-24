Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:27:28 2023-03-24 pm EDT
10.00 BRL   +1.01%
03:23pWilson Sons Brasil S A : New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings
PU
09:42aWilson Sons Brasil S A : Financial Statements - 2022
PU
09:02aWilson Sons Brasil S A : Press Release - 4Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons Brasil S A : New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings

03/24/2023 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Home
  • Notícias
  • Institutional
  • New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings
New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings
  • 24/03/2023
  • 5 minutes

24 Mar 2023by Martyn Wingrove

New tugs in Brazil and higher operational activity at offshore support bases helped boost revenues and profits of Brazilian maritime and logistics group Wilson Sons

One of the leaders in port and maritime logistics in Brazil's growing economy posted profit after tax of R$33M (US$6.2M), up 51% compared to 2021.

Its net revenues for 2022 totalled R$2.3Bn (US$434M), up more than 6% during 2021, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 9% to R$939M (US$177M).

Wilson Sons said the positive results for 2022 reflected "an improved revenue mix in the towage division", favourable volume conditions for the international logistics business, Allink, and "higher operational activity in the offshore support base unit" with increased shipping agency revenues.

Net revenues from towage operations grew 5% in 2022, with an increase in average revenue per manoeuvre and special operations.

Part of the company's financial improvement was an increase in the tugboat fleet. The company is building its own new escort and harbour tugs with air emissions abatement technology to meet IMO Tier III standards.

Wilson Sons took delivery of WS Centaurus and WS Orion, the first two of a six-tugboat newbuilding series in 2022, each with 90 tonnes of bollard pull. A third is close to completion and more are scheduled for delivery this year.

WS Centaurus and WS Orion are serving the largest bulk carriers currently calling at Brazilian ports, with capacities reaching 400,000 dwt.

In the offshore sector, Wilson Sons saw an improvement in demand for logistics. Vessel turnarounds at its offshore support bases increased 31% in 2022 versus 2021 and operating days for its offshore support vessel operating joint venture grew 20% year-over-year.

In Q4 2022, the company signed new support base contracts with Petronas and 3R Petroleum, and platform supply vessels Torda,Biguá and Fulmar began operating under new four-year contracts with Brazilian energy group Petrobras.

Regarding container terminals, Wilson Sons 2022 results were affected by the limited availability of empty containers and global logistical bottlenecks causing ship call cancellations.

While volume declined, revenue grew slightly year-over-year with an increase in warehousing.

Despite the challenges it faced in 2022, aggregated volumes are up 5% in the first two months of 2023.

Wilson Sons chief executive Fernando Salek reflected on the turmoil of the past two years and the turnaround in markets and demand in Brazil.

"Wilson Sons performed well, facing these challenges while managing to continue to grow, ensuring the safety of our employees and the continuity of the excellent service to our customers and trade flow partners," he said.

"We continue to pursue a world-class performance of our infrastructure, maintain the safety of our operations, and consistently seek opportunities to leverage our market position, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the versatility of our services to challenge and transform maritime transport for the benefit of all our stakeholders," he said.

In 2022, Wilson Sons recorded a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.45 incidents per one million hours worked. It said this outperformed the world-class benchmark and was a reduction of 29% compared to 2021.

Source: https://www.rivieramm.com/news-content-hub/news-content-hub/new-tugs-and-rising-offshore-demand-bolster-wilson-sons-75481

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
03:23pWilson Sons Brasil S A : New tugs and rising offshore demand bolster Wilson Sons' earnings
PU
09:42aWilson Sons Brasil S A : Financial Statements - 2022
PU
09:02aWilson Sons Brasil S A : Press Release - 4Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
09:00aTranscript : Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 24,..
CI
03/09Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - February 2023
PU
02/28Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Unprecedented study by Wilson Sons finds 528 startups in the mari..
PU
02/14Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - February 2023
PU
01/09Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - November 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 423 M - -
Net income 2022 52,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 825 M 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,88 $
Average target price 2,74 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-8.42%825
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%7 528
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-2.71%2 673
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED9.49%649
GEMADEPT CORPORATION10.35%644
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.22.53%527
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer