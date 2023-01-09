Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - December 2022

OPERATIONAL DATA
|
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
|
Dec 22
|
Dec 21
|
∆ (%)
|
12M22
|
12M21
|
∆ (%)
|
Rio Grande Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gateway (Full)
|
26.1
|
26.2
|
-0.5
|
276.6
|
333.1
|
-17.0
|
Exports
|
16.1
|
17.8
|
-9.7
|
171.0
|
215.9
|
-20.8
|
Imports
|
6.4
|
4.9
|
30.6
|
60.0
|
72.1
|
-16.7
|
Cabotage
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.0
|
45.6
|
45.1
|
1.1
|
Inland Navigation (Full)
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
28.2
|
21.4
|
22.2
|
-3.8
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
10.6
|
4.7
|
125.7
|
58.8
|
85.8
|
-31.5
|
Empty (total, except transshipment)
|
12.0
|
15.3
|
-21.8
|
187.5
|
224.7
|
-16.6
|
Total Rio Grande
|
50.7
|
47.8
|
6.0
|
544.3
|
665.9
|
-18.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salvador Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gateway (Full)
|
17.6
|
19.0
|
-7.5
|
229.9
|
244.5
|
-6.0
|
Exports
|
6.1
|
7.2
|
-14.8
|
83.5
|
90.3
|
-7.5
|
Imports
|
4.2
|
5.6
|
-26.1
|
69.3
|
78.3
|
-11.5
|
Cabotage
|
7.3
|
6.2
|
17.7
|
77.1
|
76.0
|
1.6
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
4.6
|
5.9
|
-21.9
|
83.4
|
74.4
|
12.2
|
Empty (total, except transshipment)
|
3.7
|
4.8
|
-24.7
|
58.3
|
57.5
|
1.4
|
Total Salvador
|
25.9
|
29.8
|
-13.1
|
371.6
|
376.4
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gateway (Full)
|
43.7
|
45.3
|
-3.4
|
506.5
|
577.6
|
-12.3
|
Total Exports
|
22.2
|
25.0
|
-11.1
|
254.5
|
306.2
|
-16.9
|
Total Imports
|
10.5
|
10.5
|
0.2
|
129.3
|
150.4
|
-14.0
|
Total Cabotage
|
11.0
|
9.8
|
12.4
|
122.7
|
121.1
|
1.4
|
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
15.2
|
10.6
|
43.4
|
142.2
|
160.2
|
-11.2
|
Grand Total (Full)
|
61.0
|
57.5
|
6.1
|
670.1
|
760.0
|
-11.8
|
Grand Total (Empty)
|
15.6
|
20.2
|
-22.5
|
245.8
|
282.2
|
-12.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
76.6
|
77.6
|
-1.3
|
915.9
|
1,042.3
|
-12.1
|
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage
|
Dec 22
|
Dec 21
|
∆ (%)
|
12M22
|
12M21
|
∆ (%)
|
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
|
4,831
|
4,563
|
5.9
|
54,865
|
54,389
|
0.9
|
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
|
90.4
|
86.3
|
4.8
|
89.4
|
88.1
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore Support Bases
|
Dec 22
|
Dec 21
|
∆ (%)
|
12M22
|
12M21
|
∆ (%)
|
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
|
66
|
62
|
6.5
|
785
|
601
|
30.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore Support Vessels*
|
Dec 22
|
Dec 21
|
∆ (%)
|
12M22
|
12M21
|
∆ (%)
|
OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
|
25
|
23
|
8.7
|
25
|
23
|
8.7
|
Days in Operation (#)
|
713
|
555
|
28.4
|
6,489
|
5,400
|
20.2
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
Disclaimer
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 21:44:37 UTC.