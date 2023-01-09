Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2023-01-09 pm EST
10.69 BRL   +0.85%
04:45pWilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - November 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - December 2022

01/09/2023 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Dec 22

Dec 21

∆ (%)

12M22

12M21

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

26.1

26.2

-0.5

276.6

333.1

-17.0

Exports

16.1

17.8

-9.7

171.0

215.9

-20.8

Imports

6.4

4.9

30.6

60.0

72.1

-16.7

Cabotage

3.6

3.5

3.0

45.6

45.1

1.1

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.1

1.6

28.2

21.4

22.2

-3.8

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

10.6

4.7

125.7

58.8

85.8

-31.5

Empty (total, except transshipment)

12.0

15.3

-21.8

187.5

224.7

-16.6

Total Rio Grande

50.7

47.8

6.0

544.3

665.9

-18.3

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

17.6

19.0

-7.5

229.9

244.5

-6.0

Exports

6.1

7.2

-14.8

83.5

90.3

-7.5

Imports

4.2

5.6

-26.1

69.3

78.3

-11.5

Cabotage

7.3

6.2

17.7

77.1

76.0

1.6

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

4.6

5.9

-21.9

83.4

74.4

12.2

Empty (total, except transshipment)

3.7

4.8

-24.7

58.3

57.5

1.4

Total Salvador

25.9

29.8

-13.1

371.6

376.4

-1.3

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

43.7

45.3

-3.4

506.5

577.6

-12.3

Total Exports

22.2

25.0

-11.1

254.5

306.2

-16.9

Total Imports

10.5

10.5

0.2

129.3

150.4

-14.0

Total Cabotage

11.0

9.8

12.4

122.7

121.1

1.4

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

15.2

10.6

43.4

142.2

160.2

-11.2

Grand Total (Full)

61.0

57.5

6.1

670.1

760.0

-11.8

Grand Total (Empty)

15.6

20.2

-22.5

245.8

282.2

-12.9

Grand Total

76.6

77.6

-1.3

915.9

1,042.3

-12.1

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Dec 22

Dec 21

∆ (%)

12M22

12M21

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,831

4,563

5.9

54,865

54,389

0.9

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

90.4

86.3

4.8

89.4

88.1

1.5

Offshore Support Bases

Dec 22

Dec 21

∆ (%)

12M22

12M21

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

66

62

6.5

785

601

30.6

Offshore Support Vessels*

Dec 22

Dec 21

∆ (%)

12M22

12M21

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

23

8.7

25

23

8.7

Days in Operation (#)

713

555

28.4

6,489

5,400

20.2

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 21:44:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
04:45pWilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - December 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - November 2022
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Caterpillar and Wilson Sons to Implement Technologies & Solutions..
PU
2022DockTech Ltd announced that it has received $2.5 million in funding from Cultivation Ca..
CI
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : invests in Argonáutica, a Brazilian startup thatdeveloped an inno..
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : 3Q22 Conference Call Transcript
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : invests in Brazilian startup that developed ‘Dynamic Draft'..
PU
2022Wilson Sons Brasil S A : invests in Argonáutica, a Brazilian startup that developed an inn..
PU
2022Transcript : Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11,..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 405 M - -
Net income 2022 51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 886 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Average target price 2,66 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-2.22%886
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-1.00%7 200
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-0.80%2 689
GEMADEPT CORPORATION4.19%599
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-4.52%564
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.4.05%436