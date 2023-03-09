Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - February 2023

OPERATIONAL DATA
|
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
|
Feb 23
|
Feb 22
|
∆ (%)
|
2M23
|
2M22
|
∆ (%)
|
Rio Grande Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gateway (Full)
|
19.6
|
22.6
|
-13.2
|
42.8
|
44.3
|
-3.4
|
Exports
|
12.5
|
14.2
|
-11.7
|
26.4
|
27.6
|
-4.5
|
Imports
|
4.1
|
4.3
|
-4.9
|
9.7
|
9.7
|
-0.1
|
Cabotage
|
3.0
|
4.1
|
-26.8
|
6.8
|
7.0
|
-3.2
|
Inland Navigation (Full)
|
2.1
|
1.4
|
53.0
|
4.2
|
2.6
|
60.5
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
7.0
|
4.3
|
62.2
|
11.8
|
8.0
|
47.7
|
Empty (total, except transshipment)
|
14.7
|
18.6
|
-21.0
|
35.4
|
32.4
|
9.1
|
Total Rio Grande
|
43.4
|
46.9
|
-7.4
|
94.1
|
87.3
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salvador Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gateway (Full)
|
16.4
|
18.2
|
-9.4
|
34.0
|
36.4
|
-6.5
|
Exports
|
6.4
|
7.6
|
-14.8
|
13.4
|
14.3
|
-6.6
|
Imports
|
3.7
|
5.5
|
-33.6
|
9.2
|
11.4
|
-19.2
|
Cabotage
|
6.4
|
5.1
|
24.8
|
11.5
|
10.8
|
6.9
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
4.1
|
6.7
|
-39.0
|
7.2
|
12.6
|
-42.8
|
Empty (total, except transshipment)
|
7.3
|
3.1
|
138.5
|
15.5
|
7.1
|
117.8
|
Total Salvador
|
27.8
|
27.9
|
-0.3
|
56.7
|
56.1
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Gateway (Full)
|
36.1
|
40.7
|
-11.5
|
76.8
|
80.7
|
-4.8
|
Total Exports
|
18.9
|
21.7
|
-12.8
|
39.7
|
41.9
|
-5.2
|
Total Imports
|
7.8
|
9.8
|
-21.0
|
18.9
|
21.1
|
-10.4
|
Total Cabotage
|
9.4
|
9.2
|
1.7
|
18.3
|
17.7
|
2.9
|
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
|
11.1
|
11.0
|
0.6
|
19.0
|
20.5
|
-7.7
|
Grand Total (Full)
|
49.2
|
53.1
|
-7.3
|
100.0
|
103.9
|
-3.7
|
Grand Total (Empty)
|
22.0
|
21.7
|
1.5
|
50.8
|
39.5
|
28.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
71.2
|
74.8
|
-4.8
|
150.8
|
143.4
|
5.2
|
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage
|
Feb 23
|
Feb 22
|
∆ (%)
|
2M23
|
2M22
|
∆ (%)
|
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
|
4,200
|
4,191
|
0.2
|
8,693
|
8,547
|
1.7
|
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
|
87.9
|
82.8
|
6.2
|
87.5
|
85.0
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore Support Bases
|
Feb 23
|
Feb 22
|
∆ (%)
|
2M23
|
2M22
|
∆ (%)
|
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
|
86
|
47
|
83.0
|
177
|
98
|
80.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore Support Vessels*
|
Feb 23
|
Feb 22
|
∆ (%)
|
2M23
|
2M22
|
∆ (%)
|
OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
|
25
|
23
|
8.7
|
25
|
23
|
8.7
|
Days in Operation (#)
|
622
|
513
|
21.3
|
1,149
|
917
|
25.3
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
