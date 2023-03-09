Advanced search
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
10.40 BRL   -0.57%
04:23pWilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - February 2023
PU
02/28Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Unprecedented study by Wilson Sons finds 528 startups in the maritime and port industry worldwide
PU
02/14Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - February 2023
PU
Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - February 2023

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Feb 23

Feb 22

∆ (%)

2M23

2M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

19.6

22.6

-13.2

42.8

44.3

-3.4

Exports

12.5

14.2

-11.7

26.4

27.6

-4.5

Imports

4.1

4.3

-4.9

9.7

9.7

-0.1

Cabotage

3.0

4.1

-26.8

6.8

7.0

-3.2

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.1

1.4

53.0

4.2

2.6

60.5

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

7.0

4.3

62.2

11.8

8.0

47.7

Empty (total, except transshipment)

14.7

18.6

-21.0

35.4

32.4

9.1

Total Rio Grande

43.4

46.9

-7.4

94.1

87.3

7.8

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

16.4

18.2

-9.4

34.0

36.4

-6.5

Exports

6.4

7.6

-14.8

13.4

14.3

-6.6

Imports

3.7

5.5

-33.6

9.2

11.4

-19.2

Cabotage

6.4

5.1

24.8

11.5

10.8

6.9

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

4.1

6.7

-39.0

7.2

12.6

-42.8

Empty (total, except transshipment)

7.3

3.1

138.5

15.5

7.1

117.8

Total Salvador

27.8

27.9

-0.3

56.7

56.1

1.1

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

36.1

40.7

-11.5

76.8

80.7

-4.8

Total Exports

18.9

21.7

-12.8

39.7

41.9

-5.2

Total Imports

7.8

9.8

-21.0

18.9

21.1

-10.4

Total Cabotage

9.4

9.2

1.7

18.3

17.7

2.9

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

11.1

11.0

0.6

19.0

20.5

-7.7

Grand Total (Full)

49.2

53.1

-7.3

100.0

103.9

-3.7

Grand Total (Empty)

22.0

21.7

1.5

50.8

39.5

28.7

Grand Total

71.2

74.8

-4.8

150.8

143.4

5.2

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Feb 23

Feb 22

∆ (%)

2M23

2M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,200

4,191

0.2

8,693

8,547

1.7

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

87.9

82.8

6.2

87.5

85.0

2.9

Offshore Support Bases

Feb 23

Feb 22

∆ (%)

2M23

2M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

86

47

83.0

177

98

80.6

Offshore Support Vessels*

Feb 23

Feb 22

∆ (%)

2M23

2M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

23

8.7

25

23

8.7

Days in Operation (#)

622

513

21.3

1,149

917

25.3

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 21:22:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
