Wilson Sons Brasil S A : ' profit soars 51% in 2022 to R$339 million. Revenue of R$ 2.3 billion was 6% above 2021.

www.wilsonsons.com.br is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.
|
Reference ID
|
IP Address
|
Date and Time
|
a494e62692d3071791e069e8015dbed1
|
3.138.199.128
|
04/06/2023 01:17 PM UTC
Disclaimer
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:02 UTC.