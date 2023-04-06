Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:34:09 2023-04-06 am EDT
9.880 BRL   -0.90%
09:24aWilson Sons Brasil S A : ' profit soars 51% in 2022 to R$339 million. Revenue of R$ 2.3 billion was 6% above 2021.
PU
03/31Wilson Sons Brasil S A : 4Q22 Conference Call Transcript
PU
03/28Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Institucional
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons Brasil S A : ' profit soars 51% in 2022 to R$339 million. Revenue of R$ 2.3 billion was 6% above 2021.

04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 411 M - -
Net income 2022 52,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 868 M 868 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,98 $
Average target price 2,74 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-7.77%868
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.5.00%7 836
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-1.28%2 663
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED15.70%687
GEMADEPT CORPORATION17.18%683
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.23.16%531
