Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:44 2022-10-27 pm EDT
10.99 BRL   +1.76%
10/07Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - September 2022
PU
09/16Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/09Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - August 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons Brasil S A : starts operating the second most sustainable tugboat

10/27/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.wilsonsons.com.br is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

Reference ID IP Address Date and Time
e0d4c596c3f0d1a3b484a7193deaad71 18.222.220.52 10/27/2022 06:56 PM UTC

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
10/07Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - September 2022
PU
09/16Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/09Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - August 2022
PU
08/17Wilson Sons Brasil S A : 2Q22 Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/12Transcript : Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12,..
CI
08/12Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Press Release - 2Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/10Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
08/09Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - July 2022
PU
07/14Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Institutional Presentation - Meeting with Investors 07/13/2022
PU
07/08Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - June 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 416 M - -
Net income 2022 52,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 890 M 890 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Average target price 2,70 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.16.38%890
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-11.25%5 994
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-5.85%2 509
GEMADEPT CORPORATION-2.96%522
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-16.63%491
NAPIER PORT HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.17%333