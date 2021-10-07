Press release - Material Fact: B3 Approval of WS S.A. Listing and Admission to Novo Mercado and Operational Data_Sep21

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly Listed Company

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 33.130.691/0001-05

Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, 7 October 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL") and Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.

(B3: PORT3) ("WS S.A." and, together with WSL, "Companies", and each a "Company"), in furtherance to the Material Facts disclosed on 23 May 2021, on 1 July 2021, on 21 September 2021, and the Press Release disclosed on 30 September 2021, and considering that on 22 October 2021 the special general meetings of the Companies will vote on the terms and conditions of the intended corporate restructuring, which involves the merger of WSL into WS S.A., pursuant to Law No. 6,404, of 15 December 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions ("Merger" or "Transaction"), hereby inform the following:

on 6 October 2021, the Brazilian stock exchange (" B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão " or " B3 ") approved the request for the listing of WS S.A. and the admission for trade of its shares on the Novo Mercado segment; and assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company, as a result of the Merger, the share capital of WS S.A. will be increased, with the consequent issuance of new common shares, without par value (" New Shares "), to be attributed to the shareholders (including holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (" BDRs ")) of WSL that are in such condition on the date of approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company. Accordingly, immediately upon completion of the Transaction, the only shareholders of WS S.A. will be such former shareholders (including BDR holders) of WSL, who will become holders of the New Shares, to be traded on B3's Novo Mercado segment, replacing their shares or BDRs of WSL, which will cease to exist as a result of the Merger.

Below is an estimated timeline of upcoming events related to the implementation of the replacement of shares (including BDRs) of WSL by the New Shares of WS S.A., assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company:

No. Event Date Special General Meeting of WSL approving the Transaction 1. Special General Meeting of WS S.A. approving the Transaction 22/10/2021 Final date for trading WSL BDRs on B3 and cut-off date (after the closing of the trading session) 2. First date for trading WS S.A. New Shares on B3 25/10/202 3. Date of credit of the New Shares on B3 27/10/2021

Therefore, assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company, at the end of the trading session on 22 October 2021, the BDRs sponsored by WSL will no longer be traded on B3, and the holders of WSL BDRs (B3: WSON33) on such date may, as from 25 October 2021, trade the shares issued by WS S.A. (B3: PORT3) that they will receive based on the exchange ratio of 1:1 between the BDRs of WSL and the shares issued by

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).