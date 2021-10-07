Press release - Material Fact: B3 Approval of WS S.A. Listing and Admission to Novo Mercado and Operational Data_Sep21
10/07/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
WILSON SONS LIMITED
CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28
Publicly Listed Company
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ 33.130.691/0001-05
Publicly Listed Company
MATERIAL FACT
Rio de Janeiro, 7 October 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL") and Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.
(B3: PORT3) ("WS S.A." and, together with WSL, "Companies", and each a "Company"), in furtherance to the Material Facts disclosed on 23 May 2021, on 1 July 2021, on 21 September 2021, and the Press Release disclosed on 30 September 2021, and considering that on 22 October 2021 the special general meetings of the Companies will vote on the terms and conditions of the intended corporate restructuring, which involves the merger of WSL into WS S.A., pursuant to Law No. 6,404, of 15 December 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions ("Merger" or "Transaction"), hereby inform the following:
on 6 October 2021, the Brazilian stock exchange ("B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" or "B3") approved the request for the listing of WS S.A. and the admission for trade of its shares on the Novo Mercado segment; and
assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company, as a result of the Merger, the share capital of WS S.A. will be increased, with the consequent issuance of new common shares, without par value ("New Shares"), to be attributed to the shareholders (including holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs")) of WSL that are in such condition on the date of approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company. Accordingly, immediately upon completion of the Transaction, the only shareholders of WS S.A. will be such former shareholders (including BDR holders) of WSL, who will become holders of the New Shares, to be traded on B3's Novo Mercado segment, replacing their shares or BDRs of WSL, which will cease to exist as a result of the Merger.
Below is an estimated timeline of upcoming events related to the implementation of the replacement of shares (including BDRs) of WSL by the New Shares of WS S.A., assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company:
No.
Event
Date
Special General Meeting of WSL approving the Transaction
1.
Special General Meeting of WS S.A. approving the Transaction
22/10/2021
Final date for trading WSL BDRs on B3 and cut-off date (after the
closing of the trading session)
2.
First date for trading WS S.A. New Shares on B3
25/10/202
3.
Date of credit of the New Shares on B3
27/10/2021
Therefore, assuming the approval of the Transaction by the special general meetings of each Company, at the end of the trading session on 22 October 2021, the BDRs sponsored by WSL will no longer be traded on B3, and the holders of WSL BDRs (B3: WSON33) on such date may, as from 25 October 2021, trade the shares issued by WS S.A. (B3: PORT3) that they will receive based on the exchange ratio of 1:1 between the BDRs of WSL and the shares issued by
WS S.A., without any fraction of shares. On 27 October 2021, the shares issued by WS S.A., considering any trading occurred on 25 October 2021, will be credited to their respective holders in the B3 system.
Further information about the Companies and the Transaction, including the Material Fact disclosed on 21 September 2021, which describes the Transaction, and the Protocol and Justification of the Merger, are available (i) on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br); (ii) on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("Comissão de Valores Mobiliários" or "CVM") website (www.cvm.gov.br); and (iii) on WSL and WS S.A. websites (www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir).
This Material Fact is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal in the absence of registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This Material Fact shall not, under any circumstance, be considered as a recommendation to invest in securities of the Companies. When deciding to invest in such securities, the potential investors must carry out their own analysis and assessment of the financial situation of the Companies, their activities and the risks arising from the respective investments.
The Companies will keep their shareholders and the overall market informed on the development of the Transaction, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of 23 August 2021.
About Wilson Sons:
For more information, please visit www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.
Michael Robert Connell
Legal Representative & Investor Relations of WSL
and Investor Relations Officer of WS S.A.
OPERATIONAL DATA
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
Sep 21
Sep 20
∆ (%)
9M21
9M20
∆ (%)
Rio Grande Terminal
Gateway (Full)
24.1
30.8
-21.7
254.4
257.8
-1.3
Exports
15.7
20.5
-23.5
163.3
171.1
-4.6
Imports
5.0
5.6
-9.9
56.5
48.1
17.3
Cabotage
3.4
4.7
-28.1
34.6
38.5
-10.3
Inland Navigation (Full)
1.6
2.2
-27.3
17.4
20.2
-13.9
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
6.8
5.3
29.0
73.3
50.5
45.2
Empty (total, except transshipment)
19.3
17.2
11.9
173.8
184.0
-5.5
Total Rio Grande
51.8
55.5
-6.7
518.9
512.5
1.2
Salvador Terminal
Gateway (Full)
20.0
20.4
-2.2
180.4
169.8
6.2
Exports
7.9
8.4
-6.9
63.5
70.2
-9.6
Imports
6.8
6.1
10.8
59.5
48.2
23.3
Cabotage
5.4
5.9
-8.9
57.5
51.4
11.8
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
6.3
3.7
69.7
55.9
33.8
65.5
Empty (total, except transshipment)
3.3
5.5
-40.0
41.8
47.0
-11.2
Total Salvador
29.6
29.7
-0.2
278.1
250.6
10.9
Total Gateway (Full)
44.1
51.2
-13.9
434.8
427.6
1.7
Total Exports
23.6
29.0
-18.7
226.8
241.3
-6.0
Total Imports
11.8
11.7
0.9
116.0
96.4
20.3
Total Cabotage
8.7
10.6
-17.4
92.0
89.9
2.3
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
13.2
9.0
45.8
129.2
84.2
53.3
Grand Total (Full)
58.8
62.4
-5.8
581.3
532.0
9.3
Grand Total (Empty)
22.6
22.8
-0.7
215.6
231.1
-6.7
Grand Total
81.4
85.2
-4.4
797.0
763.1
4.4
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
Sep 21
Sep 20
∆ (%)
9M21
9M20
∆ (%)
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
4,531
4,765
-4.9
40,703
39,148
4.0
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
89.6
90.2
-0.7
87.6
82.6
6.1
Offshore Support Vessels*
Sep 21
Sep 20
∆ (%)
9M21
9M20
∆ (%)
Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
23
23
0.0
23
23
0.0
Days in Operation (#)
460
489
-5.8
3,925
3,930
-0.1
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
