Wilson Sons : Assembleia

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

DETAILED MAP OF DISTANCE VOTES

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") company listed on B3, announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian in last special general meeting held on 22 October 2020.

Shareholders' Resolutions (Items pursuant to Agenda)

1. The Merger of the Company into Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. pursuant to the terms of the protocol and justification of merger between the Company and WS SA; and the merger agreement between the Company and WS S.A.

Michael Robert Connell

Legal Representative & Investor Relations of WSL

and Investor Relations Officer of WS S.A.