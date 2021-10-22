Log in
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/21
64.67 BRL   -1.04%
10:04aWILSON SONS : Fato Relevante
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Assembleia
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Press release - Delisting Notice
PU
Wilson Sons : Assembleia

10/22/2021 | 10:04am EDT
WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

MAPA DETALHADO CONSOLIDADO FINAL

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

A Wilson Sons Limited ("Wilson Sons" ou "Companhia"), Companhia aberta negociada na B3 sob o código WSON33, comunica que, nos termos da Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme alterada, divulga o mapa final detalhado de votação relativo à consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas por titulares de BDRs ao escriturador na última assembleia geral extraordinária ocorrida no dia 22 de outubro de 2021.

Deliberações dos Acionistas

(Itens conforme Convocação da Assembleia)

1. A incorporação da Companhia pela Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. nos termos do protocolo e justificação de incorporação entre a Companhia e WS S.A; e o acordo de incorporação entre a Companhia e WS S.A.

Michael Robert Connell

Representante Legal e Relações com Investidores da WSL

Diretor de Relações com Investidores da WS S.A

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

TOTAL DE AÇÕES

CPF/CNPJ

200

07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx

26,000

740.895.xxx-xx

42,902

415.771.xxx-xx

700

027.644.xxx-xx

28,681

233.213.xxx-xx

1,761

012.675.xxx-xx

3,600

809.574.xxx-xx

8,631

490.239.xxx-xx

67,726

628.593.xxx-xx

68,708

738.430.xxx-xx

18,494

37.544.xxx.xxxx-xx

28,076

37.099.xxx.xxxx-xx

200

055.349.xxx-xx

14,000

686.358.xxx-xx

100

119.667.xxx-xx

500

074.417.xxx-xx

538,410

665.168.xxx-xx

212,998

07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx

12,587

37.564.xxx.xxxx-xx

2,293,411

37.916.xxx.xxxx-xx

365,742

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

122,494

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

49,872

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

208,591

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

1,002,934

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

61,337

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

156,974

31.766.xxx.xxxx-xx

2,764

189.779.xxx-xx

60,000

035.819.xxx-xx

20,150

261.166.xxx-xx

2,548,345

18.324.xxx.xxxx-xx

6,372,597

18.575.xxx.xxxx-xx

46,500

02.8253.xxx-xx

30,500

007.992.xxx-xx

249

131.746.xxx-xx

466,039

18.302.xxx.xxxx-xx

400

267.974.xxx-xx

1,229,827

02.343.xxx.xxxx-xx

38,814

04.068.xxx.xxxx-xx

31,600

11.142.xxx.xxxx-xx

14,000

081.122.xxx-xx

700

108.404.xxx-xx

32,333

15.715.xxx.xxxx-xx

197,698

09.599.xxx.xxxx-xx

49,896

23.442.xxx.xxxx-xx

12,432

071.385.xxx-xx

5

345.803.xxx-xx

34,230

08.209.xxx.xxxx-xx

1

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

45,273

11.469.xxx.xxxx-xx

81,469

08.541.xxx.xxxx-xx

215,556

39.344.xxx.xxxx-xx

294,917

16.770.xxx.xxxx-xx

4,066

29.661.xxx.xxxx-xx

23,760

421.796.xxx-xx

5,000

406.886.xxx-xx

4,776

072.551.xxx-xx

12,300

071.591.xxx-xx

99,407

10.428.xxx.xxxx-xx

74,577

14.623.xxx.xxxx-xx

117,034

13.066.xxx.xxxx-xx

95,146

35.075.xxx.xxxx-xx

100,254

10.750.xxx.xxxx-xx

59,635

13.182.xxx.xxxx-xx

16,964

09.349.xxx.xxxx-xx

93,188

05.840.xxx.xxxx-xx

132,016

97.539.xxx.xxxx-xx

293,978

30.198.xxx.xxxx-xx

18,294,024

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

FAVOR

Adicionalmente, a Companhia informa que os titulares de ações da Companhia não lastreadas via BDRs, representando 41.444.000 ações, votaram a favor da proposta.

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

DETAILED MAP OF DISTANCE VOTES

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") company listed on B3, announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian in last special general meeting held on 22 October 2020.

Shareholders' Resolutions (Items pursuant to Agenda)

1. The Merger of the Company into Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. pursuant to the terms of the protocol and justification of merger between the Company and WS SA; and the merger agreement between the Company and WS S.A.

Michael Robert Connell

Legal Representative & Investor Relations of WSL

and Investor Relations Officer of WS S.A.

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

AMOUNT

CPF/CNPJ

1

200

07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

26,000

740.895.xxx-xx

APPROVED

42,902

415.771.xxx-xx

APPROVED

700

027.644.xxx-xx

APPROVED

28,681

233.213.xxx-xx

APPROVED

1,761

012.675.xxx-xx

APPROVED

3,600

809.574.xxx-xx

APPROVED

8,631

490.239.xxx-xx

APPROVED

67,726

628.593.xxx-xx

APPROVED

68,708

738.430.xxx-xx

APPROVED

18,494

37.544.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

28,076

37.099.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

200

055.349.xxx-xx

APPROVED

14,000

686.358.xxx-xx

APPROVED

100

119.667.xxx-xx

APPROVED

500

074.417.xxx-xx

APPROVED

538,410

665.168.xxx-xx

APPROVED

212,998

07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

12,587

37.564.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

2,293,411

37.916.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

365,742

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

122,494

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

49,872

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

208,591

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

1,002,934

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

61,337

29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

156,974

31.766.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

2,764

189.779.xxx-xx

APPROVED

60,000

035.819.xxx-xx

APPROVED

20,150

261.166.xxx-xx

APPROVED

2,548,345

18.324.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

6,372,597

18.575.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

46,500

02.8253.xxx-xx

APPROVED

30,500

007.992.xxx-xx

APPROVED

249

131.746.xxx-xx

APPROVED

466,039

18.302.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

400

267.974.xxx-xx

APPROVED

1,229,827

02.343.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

38,814

04.068.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

31,600

11.142.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

14,000

081.122.xxx-xx

APPROVED

700

108.404.xxx-xx

APPROVED

32,333

15.715.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

197,698

09.599.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

49,896

23.442.xxx.xxxx-xx

APPROVED

12,432

071.385.xxx-xx

APPROVED

5

345.803.xxx-xx

APPROVED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
