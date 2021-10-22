Wilson Sons : Assembleia

A Wilson Sons Limited ("Wilson Sons" ou "Companhia"), Companhia aberta negociada na B3 sob o código WSON33, comunica que, nos termos da Instrução CVM nº 481/09, conforme alterada, divulga o mapa final detalhado de votação relativo à consolidação das instruções de voto transmitidas por titulares de BDRs ao escriturador na última assembleia geral extraordinária ocorrida no dia 22 de outubro de 2021.
Deliberações dos Acionistas
(Itens conforme Convocação da Assembleia)
1. A incorporação da Companhia pela Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. nos termos do protocolo e justificação de incorporação entre a Companhia e WS S.A; e o acordo de incorporação entre a Companhia e WS S.A.
Michael Robert Connell
Representante Legal e Relações com Investidores da WSL
Diretor de Relações com Investidores da WS S.A
WILSON SONS LIMITED
CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28
B3: WSON33
TOTAL DE AÇÕES
CPF/CNPJ
200
07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx
26,000
740.895.xxx-xx
42,902
415.771.xxx-xx
700
027.644.xxx-xx
28,681
233.213.xxx-xx
1,761
012.675.xxx-xx
3,600
809.574.xxx-xx
8,631
490.239.xxx-xx
67,726
628.593.xxx-xx
68,708
738.430.xxx-xx
18,494
37.544.xxx.xxxx-xx
28,076
37.099.xxx.xxxx-xx
200
055.349.xxx-xx
14,000
686.358.xxx-xx
100
119.667.xxx-xx
500
074.417.xxx-xx
538,410
665.168.xxx-xx
212,998
07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx
12,587
37.564.xxx.xxxx-xx
2,293,411
37.916.xxx.xxxx-xx
365,742
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
122,494
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
49,872
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
208,591
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
1,002,934
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
61,337
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
156,974
31.766.xxx.xxxx-xx
2,764
189.779.xxx-xx
60,000
035.819.xxx-xx
20,150
261.166.xxx-xx
2,548,345
18.324.xxx.xxxx-xx
6,372,597
18.575.xxx.xxxx-xx
46,500
02.8253.xxx-xx
30,500
007.992.xxx-xx
249
131.746.xxx-xx
466,039
18.302.xxx.xxxx-xx
400
267.974.xxx-xx
1,229,827
02.343.xxx.xxxx-xx
38,814
04.068.xxx.xxxx-xx
31,600
11.142.xxx.xxxx-xx
14,000
081.122.xxx-xx
700
108.404.xxx-xx
32,333
15.715.xxx.xxxx-xx
197,698
09.599.xxx.xxxx-xx
49,896
23.442.xxx.xxxx-xx
12,432
071.385.xxx-xx
5
345.803.xxx-xx
34,230
08.209.xxx.xxxx-xx
1
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
45,273
11.469.xxx.xxxx-xx
81,469
08.541.xxx.xxxx-xx
215,556
39.344.xxx.xxxx-xx
294,917
16.770.xxx.xxxx-xx
4,066
29.661.xxx.xxxx-xx
23,760
421.796.xxx-xx
5,000
406.886.xxx-xx
4,776
072.551.xxx-xx
12,300
071.591.xxx-xx
99,407
10.428.xxx.xxxx-xx
74,577
14.623.xxx.xxxx-xx
117,034
13.066.xxx.xxxx-xx
95,146
35.075.xxx.xxxx-xx
100,254
10.750.xxx.xxxx-xx
59,635
13.182.xxx.xxxx-xx
16,964
09.349.xxx.xxxx-xx
93,188
05.840.xxx.xxxx-xx
132,016
97.539.xxx.xxxx-xx
293,978
30.198.xxx.xxxx-xx
18,294,024
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
FAVOR
Adicionalmente, a Companhia informa que os titulares de ações da Companhia não lastreadas via BDRs, representando 41.444.000 ações, votaram a favor da proposta.
WILSON SONS LIMITED
CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28
B3: WSON33
DETAILED MAP OF DISTANCE VOTES
SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") company listed on B3, announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian in last special general meeting held on 22 October 2020.
Shareholders' Resolutions (Items pursuant to Agenda)
1. The Merger of the Company into Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. pursuant to the terms of the protocol and justification of merger between the Company and WS SA; and the merger agreement between the Company and WS S.A.
Michael Robert Connell
Legal Representative & Investor Relations of WSL
and Investor Relations Officer of WS S.A.
WILSON SONS LIMITED
CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28
B3: WSON33
AMOUNT
CPF/CNPJ
1
200
07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
26,000
740.895.xxx-xx
APPROVED
42,902
415.771.xxx-xx
APPROVED
700
027.644.xxx-xx
APPROVED
28,681
233.213.xxx-xx
APPROVED
1,761
012.675.xxx-xx
APPROVED
3,600
809.574.xxx-xx
APPROVED
8,631
490.239.xxx-xx
APPROVED
67,726
628.593.xxx-xx
APPROVED
68,708
738.430.xxx-xx
APPROVED
18,494
37.544.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
28,076
37.099.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
200
055.349.xxx-xx
APPROVED
14,000
686.358.xxx-xx
APPROVED
100
119.667.xxx-xx
APPROVED
500
074.417.xxx-xx
APPROVED
538,410
665.168.xxx-xx
APPROVED
212,998
07.046.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
12,587
37.564.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
2,293,411
37.916.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
365,742
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
122,494
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
49,872
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
208,591
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
1,002,934
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
61,337
29.522.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
156,974
31.766.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
2,764
189.779.xxx-xx
APPROVED
60,000
035.819.xxx-xx
APPROVED
20,150
261.166.xxx-xx
APPROVED
2,548,345
18.324.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
6,372,597
18.575.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
46,500
02.8253.xxx-xx
APPROVED
30,500
007.992.xxx-xx
APPROVED
249
131.746.xxx-xx
APPROVED
466,039
18.302.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
400
267.974.xxx-xx
APPROVED
1,229,827
02.343.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
38,814
04.068.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
31,600
11.142.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
14,000
081.122.xxx-xx
APPROVED
700
108.404.xxx-xx
APPROVED
32,333
15.715.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
197,698
09.599.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
49,896
23.442.xxx.xxxx-xx
APPROVED
12,432
071.385.xxx-xx
APPROVED
5
345.803.xxx-xx
APPROVED
