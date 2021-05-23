Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons: Board Approves Intention of Corporate Restructuring & Listing on Novo Mercado (B3)

05/23/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, 23 May 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL", "Wilson Sons", "Company" or "Group"), informs that at the meeting held on 21 May 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved that the necessary preparatory acts and measures be adopted to submit to its shareholders in due course a proposal for the Group's corporate restructuring ("Proposed Restructuring"), which will consist of the Company's merger into its controlled subsidiary, Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A. ("WS S.A."), a corporation established under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil, as well as the listing of WS S.A. on the Novo Mercado segment of the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" or "B3"), subject to the approval of the shareholders of WSL and WS S.A., the Bermudian Ministry of Finance, B3 and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"). The Proposed Restructuring is intended to simplify and optimise the Group's corporate structure, increase stock liquidity and facilitate the Company's access to capital markets.

Should the Proposed Restructuring be deliberated and approved by the shareholders of WSL and WS S.A., the Company, its shares, and consequently the Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") programme sponsored by the Company will cease to exist, and in replacement, all WSL shareholders and former BDR holders will receive WS S.A. shares to be listed on B3's Novo Mercado segment, in principle at the ratio of 1 (one) BDR sponsored by the Company to 1 (one) share issued by WS S.A.

As a preparatory act for the Proposed Restructuring and as also approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 21 May 2021, WS S.A. shall apply for a category A registration with the CVM and the listing of its shares on B3's Novo Mercado segment, noting that the listing request on B3's Novo Mercado will be conditioned to the approval of the Proposed Restructuring.

Upon completion of the Proposed Restructuring the outstanding shares of WS S.A. will be directly owned by all WSL shareholders and former BDR holders, and WS S.A. will continue to be controlled by the Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited group ("OWHL Group").

The Company estimates that the Proposed Restructuring will be completed in approximately 180 days, counting from the present date. Completion of the Proposed Restructuring is contingent upon corporate and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, approvals from the CVM and B3.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the overall market informed on the development of such Proposed Restructuring, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, of 3 January 2002, as amended.

On Monday, 24 May 2021 at 14:00 BRT (13:00 in New York and 18:00 in London), the Company will hold a conference call to present an overview of the Proposed Restructuring.

Click hereto access the presentation regarding the Proposed Restructuring.

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

PAGE 2

About Wilson Sons:

Wilson Sons is the largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil. With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a relevant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry. For more information please visit: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Michael Robert Connell

Legal Representative & Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 20:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
