64.67 BRL   -1.04%
10:04aWILSON SONS : Fato Relevante
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Assembleia
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Press release - Delisting Notice
PU
Wilson Sons : Fato Relevante

10/22/2021 | 10:04am EDT
WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Companhia Aberta

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 33.130.691/0001-05

Companhia Aberta

FATO RELEVANTE

Rio de Janeiro, 22 de outubro de 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL") e Wilson Sons Holdings

Brasil S.A. (B3: PORT3) ("WS S.A." e, em conjunto com a WSL, "Companhias", e cada uma "Companhia"), em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 23 de maio de 2021, em 1° de julho de 2021, em 21 de setembro de 2021 e em 7 de outubro de 2021, e os Comunicados ao Mercado divulgados em 9 de julho de 2021 e 30 de setembro de 2021, vêm informar que, nesta data, os acionistas das Companhias aprovaram, nas respectivas assembleias gerais extraordinárias das Companhias, a incorporação da WSL pela WS S.A., nos termos da Lei n° 6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada, e demais disposições legais e regulamentares aplicáveis ("Incorporação"), bem como todos os demais itens da ordem do dia das respectivas assembleias.

A WSL informa, ainda, que não houve exercício por parte de seus acionistas de appraisal rights sob o Bermuda Companies Act, conforme descrito no item 21 do Protocolo e Justificação, não sendo aplicável qualquer tipo de reconsideração da Incorporação, a qual é efetiva desde a presente data.

As Companhias reiteram as datas abaixo, já informadas no Fato Relevante divulgado em 7 de outubro de 2021, relativas à implementação da substituição das ações (incluindo os Certificados de Depósito de Ações ("BDRs")) da WSL pelas ações da WS S.A.:

Evento

Data

Assembleia geral extraordinária da WSL aprovou a Incorporação

1.

Assembleia geral extraordinária da WS S.A. aprovou a Incorporação

22/10/2021

Última data de negociações de BDRs da WSL na B3 e data de corte

(após o encerramento do pregão)

2.

Primeira data de negociações das ações da WS S.A. na B3

25/10/2021

3.

Data de crédito das ações da WS S.A. na B3

27/10/2021

Como resultado da Incorporação e a extinção das ações de emissão da WSL que servem de lastro aos BDRs da WSL (B3: WSON33) será promovida a descontinuidade do Programa de BDRs patrocinado pela WSL, sem que haja aplicabilidade do rito previsto no item 6.6.7 do Manual do Emissor da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"). A WSL também procederá com os trâmites necessários para o cancelamento do registro na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") do Programa de BDRs patrocinado pela WSL, bem como do registro de emissor de valores mobiliários na categoria A da WSL, considerando a sua extinção.

Mais informações sobre as Companhias e a Incorporação, incluindo os Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 21 de setembro de 2021, que descreve a Incorporação e o Protocolo e Justificação da Incorporação, e em 7 de outubro de 2021 que relata o deferimento do registro de listagem da WS S.A. na B3, encontram-se disponíveis (i) na página da B3 na rede mundial de computadores (www.b3.com.br); (ii) na página da CVM na rede mundial de computadores

PÁGINA 2

(www.cvm.gov.br); e (iii) nas páginas da WSL e da WS S.A. na rede mundial de computadores (www.wilsonsons.com.br/ri).

Este Fato Relevante é para fins informativos e não constitui uma oferta de venda ou a solicitação de uma oferta de compra de quaisquer valores mobiliários ou uma solicitação de qualquer voto ou aprovação, nem deverá haver qualquer venda de valores mobiliários em qualquer jurisdição na qual tal oferta, solicitação ou venda seria ilegal na ausência de registro ou qualificação de acordo com as leis de valores mobiliários de tal jurisdição. Este Fato Relevante tampouco deve, em qualquer circunstância, ser considerado uma recomendação de investimento em valores mobiliários das Companhias. Ao decidir investir em tais valores mobiliários, os potenciais investidores deverão realizar sua própria análise e avaliação da situação financeira das Companhias, de suas atividades e dos riscos decorrentes dos respectivos investimentos.

As Companhias manterão seus acionistas e o mercado em geral informados, em observação ao disposto na Resolução nº 44 da CVM, de 23 de agosto de 2021.

Sobre a Wilson Sons:

Para mais informações, visite www.wilsonsons.com.br/ri.

Michael Robert Connell

Representante Legal & Relações com Investidores da WSL

e Diretor de Relações com Investidores da WS S.A.

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly Listed Company

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 33.130.691/0001-05

Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, 22 October 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL") and Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.

(B3: PORT3) ("WS S.A." and, together with WSL, "Companies", and each a "Company"), in furtherance to the Material Facts disclosed on 23 May 2021, on 1 July 2021, on 21 September 2021 and on 7 October 2021, and the Press Releases disclosed on 9 July 2021 and on 30 September 2021, inform that, at the respective special general meetings of the Companies held on this date, the shareholders of the Companies approved the merger of WSL into WS S.A., pursuant to Law No. 6,404, of 15 December 1976, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions ("Merger") as well as all other items on the agenda of the respective meetings.

WSL informs that there was no exercise by its shareholders of appraisal rights under the Bermuda Companies Act, as described in item 21 of the Protocol and Justification, with no reconsideration applicable to the Merger, which is effective since the current date.

The Companies reinforce the timeline below, in furtherance to the Material Fact disclosed on 7 October 2021, related to the implementation of the replacement of shares (including Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs")) of WSL by the New Shares of WS S.A.:

No.

Event

Date

Special General Meeting of WSL approving the Merger

1.

Special General Meeting of WS S.A. approving the Merger

22/10/2021

Final date for trading WSL BDRs on B3 and cut-off date (after the

closing of the trading session)

2.

First date for trading WS S.A. New Shares on B3

25/10/2021

3.

Date of credit of the New Shares on B3

27/10/2021

As a result of the Merger and the extinction of the shares issued by WSL that serve as underlying shares for the BDRs (B3: WSON33), the WSL-sponsored BDR Program will be discontinued, without the process described in item 6.6.7 of the Brazilian stock exchange ("B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" or "B3") Issuer Manual. WSL will also complete the necessary procedures for the cancellation of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("Comissão de Valores Mobiliários" or "CVM") registration of the WSL-sponsored BDR Program in addition to the registration as a category A securities issuer, considering its extinction.

Further information about the Companies and the Merger, including the Material Facts disclosed on 21 September 2021 which describe the Merger and the Protocol and Justification of the Merger, and on 7 October 2021 which reports the B3 Approval of WS S.A. Listing, are available (i) on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br); (ii) on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br); and (iii) on WSL and WS S.A. websites (www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir).

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

PAGE 2

This Material Fact is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal in the absence of registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This Material Fact shall not, under any circumstance, be considered as a recommendation to invest in securities of the Companies. When deciding to invest in such securities, the potential investors must carry out their own analysis and assessment of the financial situation of the Companies, their activities and the risks arising from the respective investments.

The Companies will keep their shareholders and the overall market informed, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of 23 August 2021.

About Wilson Sons:

For more information, please visit www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.

Michael Robert Connell

Legal Representative & Investor Relations of WSL

and Investor Relations Officer of WS S.A.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
