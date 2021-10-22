Wilson Sons : Fato Relevante

Como resultado da Incorporação e a extinção das ações de emissão da WSL que servem de lastro aos BDRs da WSL (B3: WSON33) será promovida a descontinuidade do Programa de BDRs patrocinado pela WSL, sem que haja aplicabilidade do rito previsto no item 6.6.7 do Manual do Emissor da B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"). A WSL também procederá com os trâmites necessários para o cancelamento do registro na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") do Programa de BDRs patrocinado pela WSL, bem como do registro de emissor de valores mobiliários na categoria A da WSL, considerando a sua extinção.

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly Listed Company

WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 33.130.691/0001-05

Publicly Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, 22 October 2021 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("WSL") and Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S.A.

(B3: PORT3) ("WS S.A." and, together with WSL, "Companies", and each a "Company"), in furtherance to the Material Facts disclosed on 23 May 2021, on 1 July 2021, on 21 September 2021 and on 7 October 2021, and the Press Releases disclosed on 9 July 2021 and on 30 September 2021, inform that, at the respective special general meetings of the Companies held on this date, the shareholders of the Companies approved the merger of WSL into WS S.A., pursuant to Law No. 6,404, of 15 December 1976, as amended, and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions ("Merger") as well as all other items on the agenda of the respective meetings.

WSL informs that there was no exercise by its shareholders of appraisal rights under the Bermuda Companies Act, as described in item 21 of the Protocol and Justification, with no reconsideration applicable to the Merger, which is effective since the current date.

The Companies reinforce the timeline below, in furtherance to the Material Fact disclosed on 7 October 2021, related to the implementation of the replacement of shares (including Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs")) of WSL by the New Shares of WS S.A.:

No. Event Date Special General Meeting of WSL approving the Merger 1. Special General Meeting of WS S.A. approving the Merger 22/10/2021 Final date for trading WSL BDRs on B3 and cut-off date (after the closing of the trading session) 2. First date for trading WS S.A. New Shares on B3 25/10/2021 3. Date of credit of the New Shares on B3 27/10/2021

As a result of the Merger and the extinction of the shares issued by WSL that serve as underlying shares for the BDRs (B3: WSON33), the WSL-sponsored BDR Program will be discontinued, without the process described in item 6.6.7 of the Brazilian stock exchange ("B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" or "B3") Issuer Manual. WSL will also complete the necessary procedures for the cancellation of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("Comissão de Valores Mobiliários" or "CVM") registration of the WSL-sponsored BDR Program in addition to the registration as a category A securities issuer, considering its extinction.

Further information about the Companies and the Merger, including the Material Facts disclosed on 21 September 2021 which describe the Merger and the Protocol and Justification of the Merger, and on 7 October 2021 which reports the B3 Approval of WS S.A. Listing, are available (i) on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br); (ii) on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br); and (iii) on WSL and WS S.A. websites (www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir).

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).