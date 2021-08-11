Log in
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/10
62.55 BRL   -0.24%
05:31pWILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - August 2021
04:59pWILSON SONS : Versão em Inglês
07/14WILSON SONS : Roadshow Presentation - Meeting with investors
Wilson Sons : Institutional Presentation - August 2021

08/11/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Wilson Sons

Intention of Corporate Restructuring & Company Overview

August 2021

Forward-looking

statements

This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation. Management's beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realized, and actual results may vary materially, including the possibility that an investor may lose some or all of its invested capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The information contained herein has been compiled on a preliminary basis, and there is no obligation to update any of the information.

The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditor's report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Proposed Restructuring

Wilson Sons Overview

Innovation Strategy

Financial & Operational Highlights

Agenda

Proposed Restructuring

Highlights of the Proposed Restructuring

Proposed

Restructuring

  • Wilson Sons Limited ("WSL") is currently headquartered in Bermuda with a sponsored programme of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") traded on B3(1).
  • The Proposed Restructuring consists of (i) the downstream merger of WSL into its controlled subsidiary Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S/A ("WSSA"), as well as (ii) the listing of WSSA on B3's Novo Mercado segment(2).
  • The Proposed Restructuring does not imply the dilution of current WSL shareholders or BDR holders. WSSA shares will be directly owned by all former WSL share / BDR holders.
  • The Proposed Restructuring is subject to the approval of B3, CVM and the shareholders.

Restructuring

Benefits

  • Simplification of the corporate structure.
  • Proposed Restructuring may potentially unlock value for all shareholders considering: o Increase in stock liquidity.
    o Strong corporate governance seal with the Novo Mercado listing.
    o Opportunity to join the main Brazilian and LatAm stock market indexes.
  • Wilson Sons is likely to increase its shareholder base by accessing several institutional investors that are currently restricted to invest in BDRs.
  • The new simplified corporate structure will likely facilitate access to capital markets.

Notes: (1) B3 stands for B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, also known as the Brazilian Stock Exchange; (2) Novo Mercado is the highest level of corporate governance for listing segments on B3.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
