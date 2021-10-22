Log in
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/21
64.67 BRL   -1.04%
10:04aWILSON SONS : Fato Relevante
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Assembleia
PU
10:04aWILSON SONS : Press release - Delisting Notice
PU
Wilson Sons : Press release - Delisting Notice

10/22/2021 | 10:04am EDT
WILSON SONS LIMITED

NOTICE OF DELISTING FOR THE SHARES AT THE EuroMTF

(ISIN BMG968101094)

Wilson Sons Limited (the "Issuer") gives notice, that it has decided in accordance with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to have its shares (ISIN BMG968101094) delisted from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and withdrawn from trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with effect on 22 October 2021, close of trading.

ISIN

Issuer

Effective Date of Delisting

BMG968101094

Wilson Sons Limited

22-Oct-2021

Close of trading

For any question, please do not hesitate to contact:

Michael Robert Connell

Legal Representative & Investor Relations of Wilson Sons Limited

P: +55 21 2126-4107

M: +55 21 98224-3443

Email: michael.connell@wilsonsons.br

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
