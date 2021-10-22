Wilson Sons : Press release - Delisting Notice

WILSON SONS LIMITED
NOTICE OF DELISTING FOR THE SHARES AT THE EuroMTF
(ISIN BMG968101094)
Wilson Sons Limited (the "Issuer") gives notice, that it has decided in accordance with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to have its shares (ISIN BMG968101094) delisted from the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and withdrawn from trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with effect on 22 October 2021, close of trading.
|
ISIN
|
Issuer
|
Effective Date of Delisting
|
|
|
|
BMG968101094
|
Wilson Sons Limited
|
22-Oct-2021
|
|
|
Close of trading
|
|
|
For any question, please do not hesitate to contact:
Michael Robert Connell
Legal Representative & Investor Relations of Wilson Sons Limited
P: +55 21 2126-4107
M: +55 21 98224-3443
Email: michael.connell@wilsonsons.br
Disclaimer
Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 14:03:02 UTC.