    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/21
53.4 BRL   +1.16%
03:55pWILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (3rd resubmission)
PU
05/18WILSON SONS  : By-Laws (22 Apr 2021)
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : 1Q21Conference Call Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (3rd resubmission)

05/22/2021 | 03:55pm EDT
REFERENCE FORM 2021

IR CONTACTS:

ri@wilsonsons.com.br +55 21 3504-4122

ENGAGE WITH US:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Instagram.com/WilsonSons

Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR

YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR

1 Responsible for the content of the form

8

1.0

Identification of people responsible for the content of the form

8

1.1

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

9

1.2

Investor Relations Officer's statement

10

1.3

Chief Executive Officer's / Investor Relations Officer's Statement

11

2 Auditors

12

2.1

In relation to auditors, indicate:

12

2.2

Inform the total amount of remuneration paid to independent auditors in the last fiscal year, itemising the fees

for audit services and those related to any other services provided.

13

2.3

Provide other information that the issuer may deem relevant:

14

3 Selected financial information

15

3.1

Based on the consolidated financial statements, the table below contains the accounting information:

15

3.2

Non-accounting information:

16

3.3

Subsequent events

20

3.4

Policy for allocation of the income

21

3.5

Distributions of dividends and retained earnings

23

3.6

Dividends declared on account of retained earnings and reserves

24

Profit Reserve

24

The amount equivalent to 5% of the Company's annual net income is allocated and classified in a specific account

called "profit reserves" limited to 20% of the Company's paid-in capital.

24

3.7

Level of Indebtedness

25

3.8

Obligations

26

3.9

Other significant information

27

4 Risk Factors

28

4.1. Describe risk factors that may influence investment decisions, especially those related to:

29

4.2. Describe, quantitatively and qualitatively, the main market risks to which the issuer is exposed, including

currency and interest rate risks.

36

4.3. Judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings in which issuer or its subsidiaries are parties, differentiating among labour, tax, civil and other matters which: (i) are not confidential, and (ii) are relevant to the business of the

issuer or its subsidiaries:

37

4.4 Judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings which are not subject to confidentiality and wherein the issuer or its subsidiaries are a party and wherein the opposing parties are managers or former managers,

controlling or former controlling shareholders, or investors of the issuer or of its subsidiaries:

56

4.5 Relevant confidential proceedings in which the issuer or its subsidiaries are party and which have not been

disclosed in items 4.4 above 4.3 and analyse the impact in case of loss and report the amounts involved:

57

4.6 Repetitive or connected judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings based on similar facts and legal causes of action, which are not confidential and which together are material in which the issuer or its subsidiaries are

party, differentiating between labour, tax, civil and other matters.

58

4.7 Other relevant contingencies not covered by previous items:

63

4.8

In relation to the country of origin rules of the foreign issuer and the rules of the country where the foreign

issuer's securities are held in custody, if different from the country of origin, identifying:

64

5. Risk management and internal controls

66

5.1

Regarding risks listed in item 4.1, state:

66

5.2

Regarding market risks reported in item 4.2, state:

69

5.3

Regarding controls adopted by the issuer to ensure that financial statements are reliably prepared, state:

71

5.4. In relation to the internal mechanisms and procedures of integrity adopted by the issuer to prevent, detect and rectify deviations, fraud, irregularities and unlawful acts against the public administration, national or foreign,

informs:

73

5.5 Regarding the last fiscal year, inform whether there were material changes to the main risks the issuer is exposed to or to the adopted risk management policy, also comment on any expected decrease or increase of the

issuer's exposure to said risks

76

5.6

Provide other information deemed relevant

78

6 History of the issuer

79

6.1

With respect to formation of the issuer, inform:

79

6.2

Inform period of duration, if applicable

80

6.3

Brief History

81

6.4

Date of registration with the CVM or indication that the registration is being requested:

82

6.5

Information on bankruptcy petition filed for a material amount or a judicial or extrajudicial recovery

84

6.6

Other significant information

85

7 Issuer Activities

85

7.1

Summarise the activities developed by the issuer and its subsidiaries

86

7.1

A.Indicate, if the issuer is a mixed-capital company:

89

7.2

Information on operating segments

90

7.3

Information on the products and services related to the operating segments

93

7.4

Identify whether there are customers who are responsible for more than 10% of total net revenues of the

issuer, informing:

108

7.5

Significant effects of state legislation on activities

109

7.6

Material foreign revenue

114

7.7

In relation to foreign countries published in item 7.6, inform the extent to which the issuer is subject to

regulation in these countries and how that affects the issuer's business

116

7.8

Regarding social and environmental policies, state:

117

7.9

Other material information

117

8 Extraordinary businesses

119

8.1

Description

119

2

8.2 Significant changes in the way the issuer's business is conducted

122

8.3. Material contracts entered into by the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related to their operating activities

123

8.4 Supply other information that the issuer deems relevant

124

9 Relevant assets

125

  1. Describe the non-current assets relevant to the development of issuer's activities, indicating in particular: 125
  1. Describe the non-current assets relevant to the development of issuer's activities, indicating in particular: 129

9.2 Other material information

130

10 Officer's comments

130

10.1

Officer's comments

130

10.2

Operating and financial results

144

10.3. Officers should comment on the material effects that the events below have caused or are expected to

cause the financial statements of the issuer and its results:

149

10.4

Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the auditor's opinion report

150

10.5

Critical accounting policies

151

i. Provision for tax, labour and civil risks - Judgment

152

In the normal course of business in Brazil, the company is exposed to legal cases. Provisions for legal cases are made when the company's management, together with their legal advisors, consider the outcome of a financial settlement against the company is probable. Provisions are measured at the management's best estimate of the expected expenditure required to settle the obligation based upon legal advice received. For labour claims the provision is based on prior experience and managements' best knowledge of the relevant

facts and circumstances.

152

The amount of provisions for tax, labour and civil risks at the end of the reporting period was US$9.6 million

(R$49.7 million) (2019: US$14.6 million (R$59.0 million)).

152

ii. Impairment loss on non-financial assets Judgment and Estimation

152

Impairment losses occur when the book value of an asset or cash generating unit exceeds its recoverable value, which is the highest of fair value less selling costs and value in use. Calculation of fair value less selling costs is based on information available on similar assets' selling transactions or market prices less additional costs to dispose of the asset. The value-in-use calculation is based on the discounted cash flow model. The recoverable value of the cash-generating unit is defined as the higher of the fair value less sales costs and

value in use.

152

The main non-financial assets for which this assessment was made are goodwill recorded by the company

and the tangible assets of offshore support bases.

152

Goodwill

152

The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is

attributed to the Port Terminals segment. Details are disclosed in Note 10 and 11.

152

Tangible assets

152

Due to the impairment loss recognised in 2019 attributed to offshore support bases, the company expanded

the impairment procedures for the tangible assets of this CGU.

152

3

iii. Fair value of derivatives - Estimation

152

The company may use derivative contracts to manage risk. For derivative financial instruments, assumptions

are made based on quoted market rates adjusted for specific features of the instruments.

152

Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, the only swap of the company was settled in January 2019. 153

iv. Provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets - Estimation

153

The company uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs for trade receivables and contract assets. The provision rates are based on days past due for groupings of various customer segments that have similar loss

patterns.

153

The provision matrix is initially based on the company's historical observed default rates. The company will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking

information.

153

The company's management will update the default rate per business every six months.

153

The amount of provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets at the end of the

reporting period was US$0.5 million (R$2.9 million) (2019: US$0.8 million (R$3.4 million)).

153

v. Leases - Estimating the incremental borrowing rate

153

The company cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease, therefore, it uses its incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The company estimates the IBR

using observables inputs when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates.

153

10.6

Items not reported in the financial statements

153

10.7

Regarding each of the items not indicated in the financial statements established in item 10.6, the officers

must comment on:

155

10.8

Business Plan

156

10.9

Other factors with material influence

159

11 Projections

159

11.1 Disclosed projections and assumptions

160

11.2 Monitoring and changes in disclosed projections

160

12 General Meeting and Management

161

12.1

Describe the issuer's management structure, as stipulated in its bylaws and internal operating rules,

identifying:

162

12.2

Describe the rules, policies and practices relating to general meetings, indicating:

163

12.3

Rules, policies and practices related to the Board of Directors:

166

12.4

As the case may be, describe the arbitration clause contained in the bylaws for the resolution of conflicts

among shareholders and between shareholders and the issuer by means of arbitration

167

12.5

Identify each of the directors and members of the issuer's audit committee in table form:

167

12.6

Percentage attendance at Board of Directors' meetings last year:

170

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 19:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
