    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/17
67.06 BRL   -0.21%
WILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (7th resubmission)
PU
06/10WILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (6th resubmission)
PU
06/09WILSON SONS  : Operational Data - May 2021
PU
Wilson Sons : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (7th resubmission)

06/18/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
REFERENCE FORM 2021

IR CONTACTS:

ri@wilsonsons.com.br +55 21 3504-4122

ENGAGE WITH US:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Instagram.com/WilsonSons

Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR

YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
