Wilson Sons : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (7th resubmission)

1 Responsible for the content of the form 9 1.0 Identification of people responsible for the content of the form 9 1.1 Chief Executive Officer's Statement 10 1.2 Investor Relations Officer's statement 11 1.3 Chief Executive Officer's / Investor Relations Officer's Statement 12 2 Auditors 13 2.1 In relation to auditors, indicate: 13 2.2 Inform the total amount of remuneration paid to independent auditors in the last fiscal year, itemising the fees for audit services and those related to any other services provided. 14 2.3 Provide other information that the issuer may deem relevant: 15 3 Selected financial information 16 3.1 Based on the consolidated financial statements, the table below contains the accounting information: 16 3.2 Non-accounting information: 17 3.3 Subsequent events 18 3.4 Policy for allocation of the income 19 3.5 Distributions of dividends and retained earnings 21 3.6 Dividends declared on account of retained earnings and reserves 22 Profit Reserve 22 The amount equivalent to 5% of the Company's annual net income is allocated and classified in a specific account called "profit reserves" limited to 20% of the Company's paid-in capital. 22 3.7 Level of Indebtedness 23 3.8 Obligations 24 3.9 Other significant information 25 4 Risk Factors 26 4.1. Describe risk factors that may influence investment decisions, especially those related to: 27 4.2. Describe, quantitatively and qualitatively, the main market risks to which the issuer is exposed, including currency and interest rate risks. 34 4.3. Judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings in which issuer or its subsidiaries are parties, differentiating among labour, tax, civil and other matters which: (i) are not confidential, and (ii) are relevant to the business of the issuer or its subsidiaries: 35 4.4 Judicial, administrative or arbitration proceedings which are not subject to confidentiality and wherein the issuer or its subsidiaries are a party and wherein the opposing parties are managers or former managers, controlling or former controlling shareholders, or investors of the issuer or of its subsidiaries: 55 4.5 Relevant confidential proceedings in which the issuer or its subsidiaries are party and which have not been disclosed in items 4.4 above 4.3 and analyse the impact in case of loss and report the amounts involved: 57

4.6 Repetitive or connected judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings based on similar facts and legal causes of action, which are not confidential and which together are material in which the issuer or its subsidiaries are party, differentiating between labour, tax, civil and other matters. 58 4.7 Other relevant contingencies not covered by previous items: 63 4.8 In relation to the country of origin rules of the foreign issuer and the rules of the country where the foreign issuer's securities are held in custody, if different from the country of origin, identifying: 64 5. Risk management and internal controls 66 5.1 Regarding risks listed in item 4.1, state: 66 5.2 Regarding market risks reported in item 4.2, state: 69 5.3 Regarding controls adopted by the issuer to ensure that financial statements are reliably prepared, state: 71 5.4. In relation to the internal mechanisms and procedures of integrity adopted by the issuer to prevent, detect and rectify deviations, fraud, irregularities and unlawful acts against the public administration, national or foreign, informs: 73 5.5 Regarding the last fiscal year, inform whether there were material changes to the main risks the issuer is exposed to or to the adopted risk management policy, also comment on any expected decrease or increase of the issuer's exposure to said risks 76 5.6 Provide other information deemed relevant 78 6 History of the issuer 79 6.1 With respect to formation of the issuer, inform: 79 6.2 Inform period of duration, if applicable 80 6.3 Brief History 81 6.4 Date of registration with the CVM or indication that the registration is being requested: 82 6.5 Information on bankruptcy petition filed for a material amount or a judicial or extrajudicial recovery 83 6.6 Other significant information 84 7 Issuer Activities 85 7.1 Summarise the activities developed by the issuer and its subsidiaries 85 7.1 A.Indicate, if the issuer is a mixed-capital company: 88 7.2 Information on operating segments 89 7.3 Information on the products and services related to the operating segments 92 7.4 Identify whether there are customers who are responsible for more than 10% of total net revenues of the issuer, informing: 97 7.5 Significant effects of state legislation on activities 98 7.6 Material foreign revenue 104 2

7.7 In relation to foreign countries published in item 7.6, inform the extent to which the issuer is subject to regulation in these countries and how that affects the issuer's business 105 7.8 Regarding social and environmental policies, state: 106 7.9 Other material information 107 8 Extraordinary businesses 108 8.1 Description 108 8.2 Significant changes in the way the issuer's business is conducted 111 8.3. Material contracts entered into by the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related to their operating activities 112 8.4 Supply other information that the issuer deems relevant 113 9 Relevant assets 113 9.1 Describe the non-current assets relevant to the development of issuer's activities, indicating in particular: 114 9.1 Describe the non-current assets relevant to the development of issuer's activities, indicating in particular: 119 9.2 Other material information 120 10 Officer's comments 120 10.1 Officer's comments 121 10.2 Operating and financial results 135 10.3. Officers should comment on the material effects that the events below have caused or are expected to cause the financial statements of the issuer and its results: 138 10.4 Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the auditor's opinion report 139 10.5 Critical accounting policies 141 i. Provision for tax, labour and civil risks - Judgment 141 In the normal course of business in Brazil, the company is exposed to legal cases. Provisions for legal cases are made when the company's management, together with their legal advisors, consider the outcome of a financial settlement against the company is probable. Provisions are measured at the management's best estimate of the expected expenditure required to settle the obligation based upon legal advice received. For labour claims the provision is based on prior experience and managements' best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances. 141 The amount of provisions for tax, labour and civil risks at the end of the reporting period was US$9.6 million (R$49.7 million) (2019: US$14.6 million (R$59.0 million)). 141 ii. Impairment loss on non-financial assets Judgment and Estimation 141 Impairment losses occur when the book value of an asset or cash generating unit exceeds its recoverable value, which is the highest of fair value less selling costs and value in use. Calculation of fair value less selling costs is based on information available on similar assets' selling transactions or market prices less additional costs to dispose of the asset. The value-in-use calculation is based on the discounted cash flow model. The recoverable value of the cash-generating unit is defined as the higher of the fair value less sales costs and value in use. 141 3

The main non-financial assets for which this assessment was made are goodwill recorded by the company and the tangible assets of offshore support bases. 141 Goodwill 141 The goodwill associated with each cash-generating unit "CGU" (Tecon Salvador and Tecon Rio Grande) is attributed to the Port Terminals segment. Details are disclosed in Note 10 and 11. 141 Tangible assets 141 Due to the impairment loss recognised in 2019 attributed to offshore support bases, the company expanded the impairment procedures for the tangible assets of this CGU. 141 iii. Fair value of derivatives - Estimation 142 The company may use derivative contracts to manage risk. For derivative financial instruments, assumptions are made based on quoted market rates adjusted for specific features of the instruments. 142 Due to a new financing agreement with BNDES, the only swap of the company was settled in January 2019. 142 iv. Provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets - Estimation 142 The company uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs for trade receivables and contract assets. The provision rates are based on days past due for groupings of various customer segments that have similar loss patterns. 142 The provision matrix is initially based on the company's historical observed default rates. The company will calibrate, when appropriate, the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. 142 The company's management will update the default rate per business every six months. 142 The amount of provision for expected credit losses of trade receivables and contract assets at the end of the reporting period was US$0.5 million (R$2.9 million) (2019: US$0.8 million (R$3.4 million)). 142 v. Leases - Estimating the incremental borrowing rate 142 The company cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease, therefore, it uses its incremental borrowing rate (IBR) to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The company estimates the IBR using observables inputs when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates. 142 10.6 Items not reported in the financial statements 143 10.7 Regarding each of the items not indicated in the financial statements established in item 10.6, the officers must comment on: 145 10.8 Business Plan 146 10.9 Other factors with material influence 148 11 Projections 149 11.1 Disclosed projections and assumptions 149 11.2 Monitoring and changes in disclosed projections 150 12 General Meeting and Management 151 4

