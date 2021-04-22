Log in
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/22
51.45 BRL   +1.18%
05:48pWILSON SONS  : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Consolidated Remote Voting Summary
PU
05:36pWILSON SONS  : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Minutes
PU
04/08WILSON SONS  : Operational Data - March 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Consolidated Remote Voting Summary

04/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

B3: WSON33

MAP OF SYNTHETIC DISTANCE VOTES

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

REALISED ON 22 APRIL 2021

Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian, with indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstaining votes for each of the materials that were deliberated, discussed and voted at the Annual General meeting held on 22 April 2021.

Shareholders' Resolutions

Acceptance of

Rejection of

Abstention

(Items pursuant to Agenda)

the Board of

the Board of

Directors'

Directors'

Proposal

Proposal

1)

Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended

31 December 2020 and the report of the auditors.

5,889,716

0

180,119

2)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums

should be credited to the Legal Reserve.

6,069,835

0

0

3)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums

should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.

6,069,835

0

0

4)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.54 per share

be made available to be distributed to members.

6,069,835

0

0

5)

Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the

Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this

Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the

5,889,716

0

180,119

next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's

financial statements are presented.

6)

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix

the auditor's remuneration.

5,889,716

180,119

7)

Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of

Directors shall be seven (7).

6,069,835

0

0

8)

To amend the Company Bye-laws to provide for the

annual re election of directors, by amending Bye-laws

34.2 and 34.3 of the Bye-laws of the Company in the

-

-

-

manner following:

(i) By deleting Bye-law number 34.2 in its entirety and

substituting the following new Bye-law number 34.2:

"Except in the case of a casual vacancy, directors shall be

6,069,835

0

0

elected by the Members at the annual general meeting or

any special general meeting called for that purpose."

(ii) By deleting Bye-law number 34.3 in its entirety

and substituting the following new Bye-law

number 34.3: "A Director shall hold office for such term as

the Members may determine or, in the

absence of such determination, until the next annual

5,132,318

937,517

0

general meeting or until their successors are

elected or appointed or their office is otherwise vacated."

General Meeting.

9)

That Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira be elected and

appointed as Director of the Company until the

5,496,901

572,934

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

10)

That Mr. Claudio Frischtak be elected and appointed

as Independent Director of the Company until the

5,510,038

559,797

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

11)

That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as

Independent Director of the Company until the

6,069,835

0

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

12)

That Mr. Cezar Baião be elected and appointed as

Director of the Company until the conclusion of the

5,692,115

377,720

0

2022 Annual General Meeting.

13)

That Mr. Fernando Fleury Salek be elected and

appointed as Director of the Company until the

5,705,252

364,583

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

14)

That Mr. Christopher Townsend be elected and

appointed as Director of the Company until the

4,991,232

1,078,603

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

15)

That Mr. William Henry Salomon be elected and

appointed as Director of the Company until the

5,132,318

937,517

0

conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

16)

The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira

to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022

5,496,901

572,934

0

Annual General Meeting.

17)

The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as

Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022

5,692,115

377,720

0

Annual General Meeting.

18)

To amend that Bye-law 41(g) of the Bye-laws of the

Company in the manner following, namely:

By deleting Bye-law number 41(g) in its entirety and

substituting the following new Bye-law number 41(g):

"delegate any of its powers (including the power to

sub-delegate) to a committee (except as otherwise

6,069,835

0

0

provided for in these Bye-laws) appointed by the Board

which may consist partly or entirely of non-Directors,

provided that the Board shall have an Audit Committee

which shall consist of at least three (3) members of which

(1) the majority of members must be independent

members; (2) at least one (1) member must also be an

independent director of the Company; (3) at least one (1)

member must have recognised experience in corporate accounting matters, under the terms of the applicable regulations and will be given the title of Financial Specialist at the time of his appointment; and (4) the following persons are not allowed to act as members of the Audit Committee: officers of the Company (but for the director noted in (2) above), officers of the Company's subsidiaries, officers of the Company's controlling shareholder, provided further every such committee shall be governed by the provisions of these Bye-laws regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, so far as the same are applicable and are not superseded by directions imposed by the Board;"

Additionally, the Company informs that the shareholders of the company with shares that are not tied to BDR´s, representing 41,444,000 shares, voted in favour of all the proposals.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
