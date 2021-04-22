Wilson Sons : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Consolidated Remote Voting Summary
WILSON SONS LIMITED
CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28
B3: WSON33
MAP OF SYNTHETIC DISTANCE VOTES
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
REALISED ON 22 APRIL 2021
Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company") announces in accordance with CVM nº 481/09, as amended, the consolidated voting instructions transmitted by the holders of BDRs to the shareholder custodian, with indications of the total approvals, rejections and abstaining votes for each of the materials that were deliberated, discussed and voted at the Annual General meeting held on 22 April 2021.
Shareholders' Resolutions
Acceptance of
Rejection of
Abstention
(Items pursuant to Agenda)
the Board of
the Board of
Directors'
Directors'
Proposal
Proposal
1)
Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended
31 December 2020 and the report of the auditors.
5,889,716
0
180,119
2)
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums
should be credited to the Legal Reserve.
6,069,835
0
0
3)
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums
should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.
6,069,835
0
0
4)
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.54 per share
be made available to be distributed to members.
6,069,835
0
0
5)
Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the
Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this
Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the
5,889,716
0
180,119
next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's
financial statements are presented.
6)
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix
the auditor's remuneration.
5,889,716
180,119
7)
Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of
Directors shall be seven (7).
6,069,835
0
0
8)
To amend the Company Bye-laws to provide for the
annual re election of directors, by amending Bye-laws
34.2 and 34.3 of the Bye-laws of the Company in the
-
-
-
manner following:
(i) By deleting Bye-law number 34.2 in its entirety and
substituting the following new Bye-law number 34.2:
"Except in the case of a casual vacancy, directors shall be
6,069,835
0
0
elected by the Members at the annual general meeting or
any special general meeting called for that purpose."
(ii) By deleting Bye-law number 34.3 in its entirety
and substituting the following new Bye-law
number 34.3: "A Director shall hold office for such term as
the Members may determine or, in the
absence of such determination, until the next annual
5,132,318
937,517
0
general meeting or until their successors are
elected or appointed or their office is otherwise vacated."
General Meeting.
9)
That Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira be elected and
appointed as Director of the Company until the
5,496,901
572,934
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
10)
That Mr. Claudio Frischtak be elected and appointed
as Independent Director of the Company until the
5,510,038
559,797
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
11)
That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as
Independent Director of the Company until the
6,069,835
0
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
12)
That Mr. Cezar Baião be elected and appointed as
Director of the Company until the conclusion of the
5,692,115
377,720
0
2022 Annual General Meeting.
13)
That Mr. Fernando Fleury Salek be elected and
appointed as Director of the Company until the
5,705,252
364,583
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
14)
That Mr. Christopher Townsend be elected and
appointed as Director of the Company until the
4,991,232
1,078,603
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
15)
That Mr. William Henry Salomon be elected and
appointed as Director of the Company until the
5,132,318
937,517
0
conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
16)
The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira
to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022
5,496,901
572,934
0
Annual General Meeting.
17)
The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as
Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022
5,692,115
377,720
0
Annual General Meeting.
18)
To amend that Bye-law 41(g) of the Bye-laws of the
Company in the manner following, namely:
By deleting Bye-law number 41(g) in its entirety and
substituting the following new Bye-law number 41(g):
"delegate any of its powers (including the power to
sub-delegate) to a committee (except as otherwise
6,069,835
0
0
provided for in these Bye-laws) appointed by the Board
which may consist partly or entirely of non-Directors,
provided that the Board shall have an Audit Committee
which shall consist of at least three (3) members of which
(1) the majority of members must be independent
members; (2) at least one (1) member must also be an
independent director of the Company; (3) at least one (1)
member must have recognised experience in corporate accounting matters, under the terms of the applicable regulations and will be given the title of Financial Specialist at the time of his appointment; and (4) the following persons are not allowed to act as members of the Audit Committee: officers of the Company (but for the director noted in (2) above), officers of the Company's subsidiaries, officers of the Company's controlling shareholder, provided further every such committee shall be governed by the provisions of these Bye-laws regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, so far as the same are applicable and are not superseded by directions imposed by the Board;"
Additionally, the Company informs that the shareholders of the company with shares that are not tied to BDR´s, representing 41,444,000 shares, voted in favour of all the proposals.