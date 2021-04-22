Wilson Sons : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Minutes

MINUTES of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of WILSON SONS LIMITED (the "Company") held by zoom video conference originating from Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda on 22 April 2021 at 10:00 am. PRESENT: OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS LIMITED (in respect of 41,444,000 shares) represented by Ms. Fiona Beck (Chairperson) BANK OF NEW YORK DEPOSITORY (NOMINEES) LIMITED (in respect of 6,069,835 shares) represented by Ms. Chiara Nannini. IN ATTENDANCE: Mrs. Leslie Rans (OWHL) Mr. Fergus McAleavey (Conyers) Mr. M. Mitchell (Secretary) FORMALITIES

Ms. Fiona Beck chaired the meeting and Mr. Malcolm Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.

The Secretary confirmed that notice of meeting had been given to all Members entitled to attend and vote at the meeting and that a quorum was present. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT RESOLVED:

That the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the auditor's report thereon, laid before the meeting be and hereby are received and adopted. For Against Abstention 47,333,716 0 180,119 3. LEGAL RESERVERESOLVED: That, pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3(a), no sums be credited to the Legal Reserve. For Against Abstention 47,513,835 0 0 4. CONTINGENCY RESERVE RESOLVED: That, pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3(b), no sums be set aside to the Contingency Reserve. For Against Abstention

47,513,835 0 0 5. DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS Pursuant to Bye-law 15, that US$0.54 per issued share be made available to be distributed to the members at the discretion of the Board. For Against Abstention 47,513,835 0 0 6. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS RESOLVED: That Ernst & Young LLP. be and are hereby appointed as auditor of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented. For Against Abstention 47,333,716 0 180,119 7. REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS RESOLVED: That the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to establish the remuneration of the auditor. For Against Abstention 47,333,716 0 180,119 8. AMENDMENT TO BYE-LAWS The Chairperson then discussed proposed amendments to the bye-laws of the Company. Following the discussion, it was RESOLVED that the bye-laws of the Company be and are hereby amended and adopted in the manner following, namely: By deleting bye-law number 34.2 in its entirety and substituting the following new bye-law number 34.2: "Except in the case of a casual vacancy, directors shall be elected by the Members at the annual general meeting or any special general meeting called for the purpose." For Against Abstention 47,513,835 0 0 By deleting bye-law number 34.3 in its entirety and substituting the following new bye-law number 34.3: "A Director shall hold office for such term as the Members may determine or, in the absence of such determination, until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or their office is otherwise vacated." For Against Abstention 46,576,318 937,517 0 (iii) By deleting bye-law number 41(g) in its entirety and substituting the following new bye-law

number 41(g): "delegate any of its powers (including the power to subdelegate) to a committee (except as otherwise provided for in these Bye-laws) appointed by the Board which may consist partly or entirely of non-Directors, provided that the Board shall have an Audit Committee which shall consist of at least three (3) members of which (1) the majority of members must be independent members; (2) at least one (1) member must also be an independent director of the Company; (3) at least one (1) member must have recognized experience in corporate accounting matters, under the terms of the applicable regulations and will be given the title of Financial Specialist at the time of his appointment, and (4) the following persons are not allowed to act as members of the Audit Committee; officers of the Company (but for the director noted in (2) above), officers of the Company's subsidiaries, officers of the Company's controlling shareholder, provided further every such committee shall be governed by the provisions of these Bye-laws regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, so far as the same are applicable and are not superseded by directions imposed by the Board." For Against Abstention 47,513,835 0 0 9. DIRECTORS RESOLVED: a. That the number of Directors be seven (7); and For Against Abstention 46,940,901 572.934 0 That the following persons be and are hereby appointed Directors to serve until the conclusion of the 2022 annual general meeting: Mr. José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira For Against Abstention 46,940,901 572,934 0 Mr. Claudio Frischtak For Against Abstention 46,954,038 559,797 0 Mr. Mauro Moreira For Against Abstention 47,513,835 0 0 Mr. Cezar Baião For Against Abstention 47,136,115 377,720 0 Mr. Fernando Fleury Salek For Against Abstention 47,149,252 364,583 0 Mr. Christopher Townsend For Against Abstention 46,435,232 1,078,603 0

Mr. William Henry Salomon For Against Abstention 46,435,232 1,078,603 0 10. APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARDRESOLVED: That Mr. José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira be and is hereby appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. For Against Abstention 46,940,901 572,934 0 RESOLVED: That Mr. Cezar Baião be and is hereby appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. For Against Abstention 47,136,115 377,720 0 11. CLOSE: There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded. ____________________________ Fiona Beck Chairman