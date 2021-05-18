Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/17
52.5 BRL   +2.98%
05:32pWILSON SONS  : By-Laws (22 Apr 2021)
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : 1Q21Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 1Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons : By-Laws (22 Apr 2021)

05/18/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BYE-LAWS

of

Wilson Sons Limited

(the "Company")

I, Malcolm S Mitchell, Secretary of the Company, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the attached is a true and correct copy of the Bye-laws of the Company, which were amended by the Directors at a meeting held on 12 March 2021 and adopted by the sole Member at a meeting held on 22 April 2021.

Dated: This twenty-second day of April two thousand and twenty one.

By:

Secretary

BYE-LAWS OF

WILSON SONS LIMITED

Adopted 22 April 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

27.

Chairman to Preside

55.

Validity of Prior Acts of the

Interpretation

28.

Voting on Resolutions

Board

I.

Definitions

29. Written Resolutions

30.

Instrument of Proxy

Corporate Records

Shares

31.

Representation of Corporate

56. Minutes

2. Power to Issue Shares

Member

57. Place Where Corporate

3. Power of the Company to

32.

Adjournment of General

Records Kept

Purchase its Shares

Meeting

58.

Form and Use of Seal

4.

Rights Attaching to Shares

33.

Directors' Attendance at

5.

Calls on Shares

General Meetings

Accounts

6.

Prohibition on Financial

59.

Books of Account

Assistance

Directors and Officers

60.

Financial Year End

7. Share Certificates

34.

Election and Term of

8.

Fractional Shares

Directors

Audits

35.

Removal of Directors

61.

Annual Audit

Registration of Shares

36.

Vacancy in the Office of

62.

Appointment of Auditors

9.

Register of Members

Director

63.

Remuneration of Auditors

JO. Registered Holder Absolute

37.

Remuneration of Directors

64.

Duties of Auditors

Owner

38.

Defect in Appointment of

65.

Access to Records

11. Transfer of Registered Shares

Director

66.

Financial Statements

12.

Transmission of Registered

39.

Directors to Manage

67.

Distribution of Auditors

Shares

Business

Report

40.

Executive Committee

68.

Vacancy in the Office of

Alteration of Share Capital

41.

Powers of the Board of

Auditor

13. Power to Alter Capital

Directors

14. Single Class of Shares

42.

Register of Directors and

Voluntary Winding-Up and

Officers

Dissolution

Dividends and Capitalisation

43.

Appointment of Officers

69.

Winding-Up

15.

Dividends

44. Duties of Officers

16.

Power to Set Aside Profits

45.

Remuneration of Officers

Changes to Constitution

17. Method of Payment

46.

Conflicts oflnterest

70.

Changes to Bye-laws

18. Capitalisation

47.

Indemnification of Directors

71.

Discontinuance

and Officers and Waiver of

Meetings of Members

Rights

Mandatory Tender Offer

19. Annual General Meetings

72.

Mandatory Offer

20. Special General Meetings

Meetings of the Board of

73.

Requirement to Provide

21. Requisitioned General

Directors

Information and Notice

Meetings

48.

Board Meetings

74.

Delisting

22. Notice

49.

Notice of Board Meetings

75.

Increase in Controlling

23. Giving Notice

50.

Participation in Meetings

Shareholder's Ownership

24. Postponement or

51.

Quorum at Board Meetings

Cancellation of General

52.

Board to Continue in Event

Arbitration

Meeting

of Vacancy

25. Attendance and Security at

53.

Chairman to Preside

76.

Consent to Arbitration

General Meetings

54.

Written Resolutions

26. Quorum at General Meetings

INTERPRETATION

1. Definitions

1.1 In these Bye-laws, the following words and expressions shall, where not inconsistent with the context, have the following meanings, respectively:

Act

Adjusted Net Profit

Affiliate

Alternate Director

Associates

the Companies Act 1981 as amended from time to time;

means, for any fiscal year, the net profit of the Company, as reduced by any accumulated losses (if any) from prior fiscal years, and allocations to "Legal Reserve" and "Contingency Reserve", as provided in Bye-law 15.3 (a) and (b), and as increased by reversals from the Contingency Reserve as provided in Bye-laws 15.3 (b);

with respect to any Person, any other Person directly or indirectly Controlling or Controlled by or under direct or indirect common Control with such Person;

an Alternate Director appointed in accordance with these Bye-laws;

For the purpose of this Section, a person is an associate of another person if

  1. one is a body corporate of which the other is an officer or director;
  2. one is a body corporate that is controlled by the other or by a group of persons of which the other is a member;
  3. one is a partnership of which the other is a partner;
  4. one is a trust of which the other is a trustee;
  5. both are body corporates controlled by the same person;
  6. both are members of a voting trust that relates to voting shares of the Company;
  7. both, in the reasonable opinion of the Directors, are parties to an agreement or arrangement a purpose of which is to require them to act in concert with respect to their interests, direct or indirect, in the Company or are

1

otherwise acting in concert with respect to those interests;

or

(h) both are at the same time associates, within the meaning

of any of clauses (a) to (g), of the same person;

Auditor

includes an individual or partnership;

Board

the board of directors appointed or elected pmsuant to these

Bye-laws and acting by resolution in accordance with the Act

and these Bye-laws or the directors present at a meeting of

directors at which there is a quorum;

Bovespa

the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange;

Business Day

any day that is not a Saturday, Sunday or day on which

banking institutions in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Sao

Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil or Hamilton, Bermuda are not

required to be open;

Bye-laws

shall mean the present Bye-Laws;

Chairman

has the meaning assigned by Bye-Law 43;

Company

the company for which these Bye-laws are approved and

confirmed;

Control

(including, with correlative meanings, the terms

"Controlling," "Controlled by" and "under common

Control with"), as used with respect to the Company or to

any Person, shall mean, except expressly otherwise

mentioned in these Bye-laws, the direct or indirect power to

direct or cause the direction of the business, management or

policies of the Company or such Person, whether through

the ownership of voting securities, by agreement or

otherwise; provided, however, that the ownership of more

than 50% of the voting securities of the Company or such

Person shall be deemed to be Control;

Controlling Shareholder

a Member who Controls, alone or with Associates, the

Company;

CVM

Comissao de Valores Mobiliarios (CVM), the Brazilian

Securities and Exchange Commission;

Director

a director of the Company;

Depositary Shares

any Brazilian Depositary Receipts from time to time

representing Shares of the Company;

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WILSON SONS LIMITED
05:32pWILSON SONS  : By-Laws (22 Apr 2021)
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : 1Q21Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : Minutes of the Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting - 1Q21
PU
05/13WILSON SONS  : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
05/11WILSON SONS  : 1Q21 Financial Statements
PU
05/07WILSON SONS  : Operational Data - April 2021
PU
05/06WILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (2nd resubmission)
PU
05/04WILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020
PU
04/26WILSON SONS  : Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
04/26WILSON SONS  : Dividends Payment (Final amount in R$)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 375 M - -
Net income 2021 55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 716 M 719 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart WILSON SONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,28 $
Last Close Price 9,95 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Arnaldo Calbucci Chief Operating Officer-Brazil Operations
Cláudio Frischtak Independent Director
Mauro Moreira Independent Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILSON SONS LIMITED16.10%717
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED55.91%21 006
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.38%17 167
MISC-0.29%7 342
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.05%6 002
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED35.72%5 836