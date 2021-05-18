Wilson Sons : By-Laws (22 Apr 2021)

I, Malcolm S Mitchell, Secretary of the Company, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the attached is a true and correct copy of the Bye-laws of the Company, which were amended by the Directors at a meeting held on 12 March 2021 and adopted by the sole Member at a meeting held on 22 April 2021.
Dated: This twenty-second day of April two thousand and twenty one.
By:
Secretary
BYE-LAWS OF
WILSON SONS LIMITED
Adopted 22 April 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
27.
Chairman to Preside
55.
Validity of Prior Acts of the
Interpretation
28.
Voting on Resolutions
Board
I.
Definitions
29. Written Resolutions
30.
Instrument of Proxy
Corporate Records
Shares
31.
Representation of Corporate
56. Minutes
2. Power to Issue Shares
Member
57. Place Where Corporate
3. Power of the Company to
32.
Adjournment of General
Records Kept
Purchase its Shares
Meeting
58.
Form and Use of Seal
4.
Rights Attaching to Shares
33.
Directors' Attendance at
5.
Calls on Shares
General Meetings
Accounts
6.
Prohibition on Financial
59.
Books of Account
Assistance
Directors and Officers
60.
Financial Year End
7. Share Certificates
34.
Election and Term of
8.
Fractional Shares
Directors
Audits
35.
Removal of Directors
61.
Annual Audit
Registration of Shares
36.
Vacancy in the Office of
62.
Appointment of Auditors
9.
Register of Members
Director
63.
Remuneration of Auditors
JO. Registered Holder Absolute
37.
Remuneration of Directors
64.
Duties of Auditors
Owner
38.
Defect in Appointment of
65.
Access to Records
11. Transfer of Registered Shares
Director
66.
Financial Statements
12.
Transmission of Registered
39.
Directors to Manage
67.
Distribution of Auditors
Shares
Business
Report
40.
Executive Committee
68.
Vacancy in the Office of
Alteration of Share Capital
41.
Powers of the Board of
Auditor
13. Power to Alter Capital
Directors
14. Single Class of Shares
42.
Register of Directors and
Voluntary Winding-Up and
Officers
Dissolution
Dividends and Capitalisation
43.
Appointment of Officers
69.
Winding-Up
15.
Dividends
44. Duties of Officers
16.
Power to Set Aside Profits
45.
Remuneration of Officers
Changes to Constitution
17. Method of Payment
46.
Conflicts oflnterest
70.
Changes to Bye-laws
18. Capitalisation
47.
Indemnification of Directors
71.
Discontinuance
and Officers and Waiver of
Meetings of Members
Rights
Mandatory Tender Offer
19. Annual General Meetings
72.
Mandatory Offer
20. Special General Meetings
Meetings of the Board of
73.
Requirement to Provide
21. Requisitioned General
Directors
Information and Notice
Meetings
48.
Board Meetings
74.
Delisting
22. Notice
49.
Notice of Board Meetings
75.
Increase in Controlling
23. Giving Notice
50.
Participation in Meetings
Shareholder's Ownership
24. Postponement or
51.
Quorum at Board Meetings
Cancellation of General
52.
Board to Continue in Event
Arbitration
Meeting
of Vacancy
25. Attendance and Security at
53.
Chairman to Preside
76.
Consent to Arbitration
General Meetings
54.
Written Resolutions
26. Quorum at General Meetings
INTERPRETATION
1. Definitions
1.1 In these Bye-laws, the following words and expressions shall, where not inconsistent with the context, have the following meanings, respectively:
Act
Adjusted Net Profit
Affiliate
Alternate Director
Associates
the Companies Act 1981 as amended from time to time;
means, for any fiscal year, the net profit of the Company, as reduced by any accumulated losses (if any) from prior fiscal years, and allocations to "Legal Reserve" and "Contingency Reserve", as provided in Bye-law 15.3 (a) and (b), and as increased by reversals from the Contingency Reserve as provided in Bye-laws 15.3 (b);
with respect to any Person, any other Person directly or indirectly Controlling or Controlled by or under direct or indirect common Control with such Person;
an Alternate Director appointed in accordance with these Bye-laws;
For the purpose of this Section, a person is an associate of another person if
one is a body corporate of which the other is an officer or director;
one is a body corporate that is controlled by the other or by a group of persons of which the other is a member;
one is a partnership of which the other is a partner;
one is a trust of which the other is a trustee;
both are body corporates controlled by the same person;
both are members of a voting trust that relates to voting shares of the Company;
both, in the reasonable opinion of the Directors, are parties to an agreement or arrangement a purpose of which is to require them to act in concert with respect to their interests, direct or indirect, in the Company or are
1
otherwise acting in concert with respect to those interests;
or
(h) both are at the same time associates, within the meaning
of any of clauses (a) to (g), of the same person;
Auditor
includes an individual or partnership;
Board
the board of directors appointed or elected pmsuant to these
Bye-laws and acting by resolution in accordance with the Act
and these Bye-laws or the directors present at a meeting of
directors at which there is a quorum;
Bovespa
the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange;
Business Day
any day that is not a Saturday, Sunday or day on which
banking institutions in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, Sao
Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil or Hamilton, Bermuda are not
required to be open;
Bye-laws
shall mean the present Bye-Laws;
Chairman
has the meaning assigned by Bye-Law 43;
Company
the company for which these Bye-laws are approved and
confirmed;
Control
(including, with correlative meanings, the terms
"Controlling," "Controlled by" and "under common
Control with"), as used with respect to the Company or to
any Person, shall mean, except expressly otherwise
mentioned in these Bye-laws, the direct or indirect power to
direct or cause the direction of the business, management or
policies of the Company or such Person, whether through
the ownership of voting securities, by agreement or
otherwise; provided, however, that the ownership of more
than 50% of the voting securities of the Company or such
Person shall be deemed to be Control;
Controlling Shareholder
a Member who Controls, alone or with Associates, the
Company;
CVM
Comissao de Valores Mobiliarios (CVM), the Brazilian
Securities and Exchange Commission;
Director
a director of the Company;
Depositary Shares
any Brazilian Depositary Receipts from time to time
representing Shares of the Company;
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.