Wilson Sons : Conselho de Administração - Ata

ATA da reunião do Conselho de Administração (o "Conselho") da Wilson Sons Limited (a "Companhia" ou "Grupo"), por conferência telefônica, em 10 de maio de 2021, às 09:00.
PRESENÇAS:
Sr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira
(Presidente)
Sr. F. Salek
Sr. M. Moreira
Sr. C. Baião
Sr. C. Frischtak
Sr. Sr. W.H. Salomon
Sr. C. Townsend
CONVIDADOS:
Sra. F. Gomes de Souza
(WSL)
Sra. L. Rans
(OWHL)
Sra. F. Beck
(OWHL)
Sra. C. Foulger
(OWHL)
Sr. A. Berzins
(OWHL)
Sr. M.S. Mitchell
(Secretário)
Sr. F. McAleavey
(Conyers)
MESA
O J.F. Gouvêa Vieira assumiu a presidência da mesa e o Sr. Mitchell atuou como Secretário da reunião.
CONVOCAÇÃO E QUORUM
O Secretário confirmou que a convocação da reunião foi entregue a todos os Conselheiros, e que havia quórum para a realização da mesma.
ATAS
As atas das reuniões do Conselho de Administração realizadas em 3 de março de 2021, 12 de março de 2021 e 19 de abril de 2021 foram APROVADAS POR UNANIMIDADE.
APRESENTAÇÃO DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO
O Sr. F. Salek apresentou o Relatório da Administração para o exercício findo em 31 de março de 2021, e forneceu detalhes sobre o desempenho operacional em relação ao orçamento, bem como uma comparação com o exercício findo em 31 de março de 2020.
A apresentação também incluiu uma avaliação sobre o desempenho de cada unidade de negócio, com um comparativo dos resultados em IFRS contra o período comparativo, assim como um detalhamento das despesas de capital, dívida e movimentos de fluxo de caixa durante o trimestre.
O Conselho tomou conhecimento deste relatório.
DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS E PARECER DOS AUDITORES
Seguindo a recomendação do Comitê de Auditoria, o Conselho de Administração analisou detalhadamente as demonstrações financeiras condensadas da Companhia, e as notas explicativas de tais demonstrações, referentes ao exercício findo em 31 de março de 2021.
Após discussões, foi:
TRADUÇÃO LIVRE DO DOCUMENTO ORIGINAL EM INGLÊS
DECIDIDO, POR UNANIMIDADE, que as demonstrações financeiras da Companhia referentes ao período findo em 31 de março de 2021, conforme apresentadas na reunião, sejam, e por meio desta estão aprovadas, e que qualquer Conselheiro da Companhia está autorizado a assinar o balanço patrimonial da Companhia em nome do Conselho de Administração.
DECIDIDO AINDA, POR UNANIMIDADE, que a carta de representação da Companhia para a Ernst
& Young seja, e por meio desta está aprovada, e que qualquer Conselheiro da Companhia está autorizado a assinar a carta de representação em nome do Conselho de Administração.
REVISÃO E APROVAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO DE DIVULGAÇÃO AOS INVESTIDORES
O Conselho de Administração revisou a proposta do Relatório de Divulgação aos Investidores, a ser publicado na Bolsa de Valores do Brasil (B3) e na Bolsa de Valores de Luxemburgo (LuxSE), e foi: DECIDIDO, POR UNANIMIDADE, que um subcomitê do Conselho, composto por quaisquer dois dos Conselheiros da Companhia, está autorizado a finalizar o Relatório de Divulgação aos Investidores, na forma determinada por tais pessoas. DECIDIDO AINDA, POR UNANIMIDADE, que a Companhia, por meio desta, autoriza e instrui qualquer Conselheiro da Companhia a publicar tal divulgação na B3 e na LuxSE, em 11 de maio de 2021, após o fechamento dos mercados.
PUBLICAÇÃO
Devido à confidencialidade de algumas discussões estratégicas, o Conselho concordou em aprovar, em atas separadas, outros assuntos discutidos e decididos, e se resguarda de publicar tais atas na Comissão de Valores Mobiliários do Brasil (CVM), ou na Bolsa de Valores do Brasil (B3), conforme permitido pelos regulamentos da CVM, no entanto, tais atas separadas serão anexadas à presente ata, e arquivadas no livro de atas da Companhia.
ENCERRAMENTO
Não havendo outras matérias a serem discutidas, os procedimentos desta reunião ficam encerrados.
________________________________
Sr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira
Presidente
MINUTES of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") held via telephone conference on 10 May 2021 at 9:00a.m.
PRESENT:
Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira (Chairman)
Mr. F. Salek
Mr. M. Moreira
Mr. C. Baião
Mr. C. Frischtak
Mr. W.H. Salomon
Mr. C. Townsend
IN ATTENDANCE:
Ms. F. Gomes de Souza
(WSL)
Ms. L. Rans
(OWHL)
Ms. F. Beck
(OWHL)
Ms. C. Foulger
(OWHL)
Mr. A. Berzins
(OWHL)
Mr. M.S. Mitchell
(Secretary)
Mr. F. McAleavey
(Conyers)
CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY
Mr. Gouvêa Vieira chaired the meeting and Mr. Mitchell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and that a quorum was present.
MINUTES
The minutes of the Board of Directors meetings held on 3 March 2021, 12 March 2021 and 19 April 2021 were unanimously approved.
MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION
Mr. F. Salek presented the Management Report for the period 31 March 2021, a copy of which had been circulated in advance of the meeting. He provided details of the Company's operating performance against the Budget, as well as a comparison to the period ended 31 March 2020.
The presentation included a review of the performance of each Business Unit with a comparison of IFRS results against the comparative together with a breakdown of capital expenditure, debt and cash flows movements during the quarter.
The Board noted the Report.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT
Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Directors reviewed in detail the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes to such financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2021. Following due and careful consideration, it was: RESOLVED THAT the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2021, as presented to the meeting, be and are hereby approved and that any Director be and is hereby authorized to sign the balance sheet on behalf of the Board of Directors. FURTHER RESOLVED that the Representation Letter of the Company to Ernst & Young be and is hereby approved and that any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to execute the Representation Letter on behalf of the Board of Directors.
REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF A DISCLOSURE NOTE TO INVESTORS
The Board of Directors reviewed a draft of the Disclosure Note to Investors to the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3") and Luxembourg Stock Exchange in the form circulated to the Directors
The Board unanimously resolved that a sub-committee of the Board comprising any two Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to finalize the Disclosure Note to Investors in the form determined by such persons. Further unanimously resolved that the Company hereby authorizes and directs any Officer of the Company to release such announcement to both the B3 and Luxembourg stock Exchange for issuance on 11 May 2021 after closure of the markets.
DISCLOSURE
Due to the confidentiality of some strategic discussions, the Board agreed to approve in separated minutes other business discussed and resolved and will not publish such minutes with the CVM or the B3, as permitted by CVM regulations; however, such separated minutes will be attached to these minutes and filed in the minute book of the Company.
CLOSE
There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.