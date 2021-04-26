Wilson Sons : Integrated Annual Report 2020

Message from the Board

Introduction

While 2020 has presented the most challenging economic and operational environment for businesses globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that our business has been through other challenges in the past that have had a significant impact on our results, including the world financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 and the Brazilian market crash of 2015 and 2016.

For most economies and industries, the longer-term financial and social impacts from this pandemic are likely to be far more significant than those two events combined. The economic uncertainty in the earlier days of the pandemic were demonstrated by the global financial market crash and significant activity decline in the operations of Wilson Sons. As the year progressed, markets recovered beyond most forecasters expectations and Wilson Sons' results proved to be more resilient than originally feared.

Wilson Sons' container terminal operations have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in lower import volumes. However, towage volumes improved in the fourth quarter, and Wilson Sons' fourth quarter after tax profit increased and their liquidity remains strong as the Brazilian economy works toward recovery and the new normal.

Growth in the Brazilian economy has been a struggle since the 2015-2016 crash and is now exacerbated with the uncertainty of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Real GDP growth in 2019 was 1.4%, compared to negative 4.1% real GDP in 2020. Additionally, the Brazilian Real ("R$") fell 28.9% against the US$. Notwithstanding these economic headwinds, Wilson Sons reported better than expected trade linked volumes in its container terminal business and increased days in operation of its offshore vessels.

These key operational indicators at our container terminals and towage businesses declined only slightly by year end against the 2019 comparative, as trade volumes increased in the second half of the year both domestically and internationally.

Operating Volumes 2020 2019 % Change Container Terminals: Handling ('000 TEU*) 1,018 1,027 -0.9% Towage: Harbour Manoeuvres (#) 52,873 53,088 -0.4% Offshore Support Vessels: Days in Operation (#) 5,356 5,128 4.4%

Salvador Container Terminal

*TEU stands for "twenty-foot equivalent units".