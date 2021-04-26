Wilson Sons : Integrated Annual Report 2020

As part of our continuing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of Wilson Sons, this Integrated Annual Report is available exclusively in electronic format.
Message from the Board
Introduction
While 2020 has presented the most challenging economic and operational environment for businesses globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that our business has been through other challenges in the past that have had a significant impact on our results, including the world financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 and the Brazilian market crash of 2015 and 2016.
For most economies and industries, the longer-term financial and social impacts from this pandemic are likely to be far more significant than those two events combined. The economic uncertainty in the earlier days of the pandemic were demonstrated by the global financial market crash and significant activity decline in the operations of Wilson Sons. As the year progressed, markets recovered beyond most forecasters expectations and Wilson Sons' results proved to be more resilient than originally feared.
Wilson Sons' container terminal operations have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in lower import volumes. However, towage volumes improved in the fourth quarter, and Wilson Sons' fourth quarter after tax profit increased and their liquidity remains strong as the Brazilian economy works toward recovery and the new normal.
Growth in the Brazilian economy has been a struggle since the 2015-2016 crash and is now exacerbated with the uncertainty of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Real GDP growth in 2019 was 1.4%, compared to negative 4.1% real GDP in 2020. Additionally, the Brazilian Real ("R$") fell 28.9% against the US$. Notwithstanding these economic headwinds, Wilson Sons reported better than expected trade linked volumes in its container terminal business and increased days in operation of its offshore vessels.
These key operational indicators at our container terminals and towage businesses declined only slightly by year end against the 2019 comparative, as trade volumes increased in the second half of the year both domestically and internationally.
Operating Volumes
2020
2019
% Change
Container Terminals: Handling ('000 TEU*)
1,018
1,027
-0.9%
Towage: Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
52,873
53,088
-0.4%
Offshore Support Vessels: Days in Operation (#)
5,356
5,128
4.4%
Salvador Container Terminal
*TEU stands for "twenty-foot equivalent units".
In October 2020, Wilson Sons concluded a US$110 million expansion project at the Salvador container terminal which extended the terminal's principal quay to 800 metres. This expansion allows the simultaneous berthing of two super-post-panamax ships which will increase our capacity to handle more volumes of containers and improve operational efficiency. The completion of this extension solidifies the Company's position as operating the only dedicated terminal in Bahia, the largest economy in the Northeast of Brazil, which connects the region and Brazil to all major worldwide markets. Additionally, this extra capacity supports initiatives to reinforce economic growth and job creation in this region.
During the year, the Brazilian Government designated Wilson Sons as an essential service provider, removing any operational restrictions during Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed us to remain operational, albeit with lower overall demand and volumes due to the pandemic.
Container volumes at the Salvador terminal grew 2.4% in 2020 to 342,371 TEU (2019: 334,448 TEU) despite the impact of Covid-19 with increased transshipment volumes. Import, export and cabotage volumes were lower year-over-year at both Salvador and Rio Grande terminals as global and domestic demand for goods were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Rio Grande volumes declined 2.6% to 675,330 TEU (2019: 693,100 TEU). In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Rio Grande terminal was certified with a deeper draft for the navigation channel that will allow the berthing of larger super-post panamax vessels which is expected to increase volumes for transhipment containers. Transshipment volumes at the Rio Grande terminal increased 5.7% in 2020.
Wilson Sons continues to be the leader in Brazilian towage services. With a fleet of 80 tugboats, we have the largest and most modern fleet in the country. The number of harbour towage manoeuvres performed in the year was consistent at 52,873 (2019: 53,088) due to the lower shipping activity and competitive environment. Towage revenue continued to improve despite volume declines as pricing has improved. Six new 80-tonne tugboats have been approved for construction to be completed during 2022-2025 which will further expand the capacity of our towage fleet to attend the increased number of larger ships calling in Brazil.
Our offshore support bases and our offshore support fleet, which service the oil and gas industries continue to face demand weakness. The support base revenue declined US $11.3 million to US$8.0 million (2019: US$19.4 million). The number of operating days at our offshore vessel joint venture, Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore, at 5,356 was 4.4% higher than the prior year (2019: 5,128) although our share of revenue was 7.8% lower at US$
60.8 million (2019 US$65.5 million) due to softer average daily rates on new contracts given current market conditions. Our joint venture continues to explore alternative revenue
streams for our off-hire vessels. During the year, the platform support vessels ("PSV") Cormoran, Sterna and Torda commenced new two-year contracts. At the year end, the joint venture had a fleet of 23 offshore support vessels ("OSVs") of which 18 were under contract, with the remainder available in the Brazilian spot market or laid up until market conditions improve.
Results
Operating profit of US$80.3 million was US$5.1 million higher than prior year (2019: US$75.2 million) due to increased foreign exchange losses because of the weaker R$. Operating expenses generally declined with austerity measures taken to improve liquidity as part of crisis management through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Profit before tax for the year decreased US$6.3 million to US$47.1 million compared to US $53.4 million in 2019. The decline in profit before tax is primarily due to the US$4.7 million negative movement of results from joint ventures.
Earnings per share for the year were US$0.271 compared with US$0.427 in 2019.
Covid-19
The priority during the Covid-19 crisis is to protect our employees and balance the needs of our stakeholders. In response to the pandemic, the Company has implemented working practices and protocols to ensure the health and safety of our teams and all stakeholders across our businesses and is focused on business continuity and fiscal prudence. During the year multiple austerity measures were put in place and Wilson Sons was granted "stand-still agreements" with lenders that allowed for the postponement of loan repayment instalments to reinforce liquidity during this market uncertainty. A detailed overview of our Covid-19 response and business risk assessments can be found in Note 37 to the Financial Statements.
Dividend
Dividends are set in US Dollars and are normally paid annually. The Wilson Sons dividend policy is to pay 50% of the Company's net profit determined annually by the Board. The Board may review and amend the dividend policy from time to time in light of our future plans and other factors.
Salvador Container Terminal
(Source: Constremac)
FPSO Cidade de Sao Vicente and our tugboats
