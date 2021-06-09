Log in
    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS LIMITED

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
65 BRL   +1.48%
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - May 2021

06/09/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

May 21

May 20

∆ (%)

5M21

5M20

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

29.9

28.3

5.5

148.4

137.9

7.7

Exports

19.6

18.6

5.4

94.4

88.3

6.9

Imports

5.9

5.3

11.7

34.7

30.2

14.8

Cabotage

4.4

4.4

-1.5

19.3

19.3

-0.3

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.2

2.5

-14.1

10.0

11.3

-11.8

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

20.6

5.5

276.8

45.3

23.5

92.8

Empty (total, except transshipment)

20.9

22.1

-5.6

96.4

92.2

4.5

Total Rio Grande

73.5

58.4

25.9

300.1

264.9

13.3

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

21.7

17.8

21.6

104.7

93.2

12.3

Exports

7.2

6.8

5.5

35.7

37.9

-5.6

Imports

7.7

5.3

46.9

36.1

28.5

26.7

Cabotage

6.7

5.7

17.5

32.9

26.9

22.4

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

6.2

2.7

128.7

26.6

18.3

45.1

Empty (total, except transshipment)

5.0

4.3

17.5

24.6

24.6

0.0

Total Salvador

32.8

24.8

32.6

155.8

136.1

14.5

Total Gateway (Full)

51.6

46.2

11.7

253.1

231.1

9.5

Total Exports

26.9

25.5

5.5

130.2

126.2

3.2

Total Imports

13.6

10.5

29.3

70.8

58.7

20.6

Total Cabotage

11.1

10.1

9.2

52.2

46.2

12.9

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

26.7

8.2

227.9

71.9

41.8

72.0

Grand Total (Full)

80.5

56.8

41.6

335.0

284.2

17.9

Grand Total (Empty)

25.9

26.4

-1.8

121.0

116.8

3.6

Grand Total

106.3

83.2

27.8

455.9

401.0

13.7

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

May 21

May 20

∆ (%)

5M21

5M20

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,695

4,045

16.1

22,454

20,718

8.4

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

83.9

83.6

0.4

86.6

78.1

11.0

Offshore Support Vessels*

May 21

May 20

∆ (%)

5M21

5M20

∆ (%)

Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

23

23

0.0

23

23

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

419

394

6.2

2,153

2,175

-1.0

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

Offshore Support Bases

May 21

May 20

∆ (%)

5M21

5M20

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

52

52

0.0

217

270

-19.6

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 400 M - -
Net income 2021 55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 944 M 939 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WILSON SONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,98 $
Last Close Price 13,13 $
Spread / Highest target 0,37%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Arnaldo Calbucci Chief Operating Officer-Brazil Operations
Cláudio Frischtak Independent Director
Mauro Moreira Independent Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILSON SONS LIMITED43.74%947
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED80.71%24 473
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.2.41%17 125
MISC-0.73%7 360
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.47%5 966
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED32.14%5 501