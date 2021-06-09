|
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - May 2021
OPERATIONAL DATA
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
Rio Grande Terminal
Gateway (Full)
Exports
Imports
Cabotage
Inland Navigation (Full)
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
Empty (total, except transshipment)
Total Rio Grande
Salvador Terminal
Gateway (Full)
Exports
Imports
Cabotage
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
Empty (total, except transshipment)
Total Salvador
Total Gateway (Full)
Total Exports
Total Imports
Total Cabotage
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
Grand Total (Full)
Grand Total (Empty)
Grand Total
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
Offshore Support Vessels*
Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
Days in Operation (#)
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
Offshore Support Bases
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
