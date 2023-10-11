OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

3Q23

3Q22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

84.8

66.3

27.9

233.2

203.7

14.5

Exports

57.2

41.3

38.2

153.3

126.8

20.9

Imports

15.6

14.5

7.8

45.0

42.0

7.2

Cabotage

12.1

10.5

15.0

34.8

34.9

-0.3

Inland Navigation (Full)

6.6

5.2

27.8

20.0

15.6

28.2

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

15.8

12.5

26.6

42.6

37.6

13.4

Empty (total, except transshipment)

63.3

47.2

34.2

180.9

147.9

22.3

Total Rio Grande

170.6

131.2

30.0

476.7

404.9

17.7

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

61.0

56.2

8.6

177.8

170.8

4.1

Exports

21.2

20.1

5.6

64.4

60.6

6.2

Imports

18.2

16.0

13.6

51.1

53.1

-3.7

Cabotage

21.7

20.1

7.7

62.3

57.1

9.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

30.1

22.3

35.1

63.1

64.9

-2.8

Empty (total, except transshipment)

15.5

18.0

-13.8

50.2

45.1

11.3

Total Salvador

106.7

96.5

10.6

291.0

280.8

3.6

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

145.9

122.5

19.1

410.9

374.5

9.7

Total Exports

78.3

61.4

27.6

217.7

187.5

16.1

Total Imports

33.8

30.5

10.9

96.2

95.1

1.1

Total Cabotage

33.7

30.6

10.2

97.1

92.0

5.5

Inland Navigation (Full)

6.6

5.2

27.8

20.0

15.6

28.2

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

45.9

34.8

32.1

105.7

102.5

3.1

Grand Total (Full)

198.4

162.5

22.1

536.7

492.7

8.9

Grand Total (Empty)

78.8

65.2

20.9

231.1

193.0

19.7

Grand Total

277.3

227.7

21.8

767.7

685.7

12.0

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

3Q23

3Q22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

14,914

14,087

5.9

41,993

40,833

2.8

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

92.8

93.1

-0.3

90.3

88.8

1.6

Offshore Support Bases

3Q23

3Q22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

262

209

25.4

816

538

51.7

Offshore Support Vessels*

3Q23

3Q22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

25

0.0

25

25

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

1,852

1,599

15.8

5,509

4,703

17.1

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

