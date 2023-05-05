Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Wilson Sons S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS S.A.

(PORT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:10:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
10.09 BRL   +1.92%
05:21pWilson Sons S A : Operational Data - April 2023
PU
05/02Wilson Sons S A : starts operating a new, more sustainable tugboat in the Port of Açu
PU
04/06Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - Março 2023
PU
Wilson Sons S A : Operational Data - April 2023

05/05/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Apr 23

Apr 22

∆ (%)

4M23

4M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

24.3

21.4

13.5

94.1

91.8

2.5

Exports

15.0

13.0

15.2

59.6

57.8

3.1

Imports

4.9

3.7

32.9

19.7

18.1

8.8

Cabotage

4.5

4.8

-6.0

14.7

15.8

-7.0

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.3

2.1

8.8

8.9

6.5

37.2

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

3.4

2.1

65.4

20.4

15.1

34.5

Empty (total, except transshipment)

15.0

16.3

-8.2

68.6

65.4

4.9

Total Rio Grande

45.0

41.9

7.4

192.0

178.8

7.3

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

19.7

18.4

6.9

75.5

72.5

4.2

Exports

7.0

5.7

22.7

29.0

26.4

9.8

Imports

5.4

6.1

-10.9

20.8

22.5

-7.9

Cabotage

7.3

6.7

9.6

25.8

23.5

9.6

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

4.5

6.5

-29.7

19.0

26.0

-26.9

Empty (total, except transshipment)

5.7

4.9

17.7

26.0

17.2

51.7

Total Salvador

29.9

29.7

0.7

120.6

115.7

4.3

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

44.0

39.8

10.5

169.6

164.3

3.3

Total Exports

21.9

18.7

17.5

88.6

84.2

5.2

Total Imports

10.3

9.7

5.6

40.5

40.7

-0.4

Total Cabotage

11.8

11.4

3.1

40.5

39.4

2.9

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

8.0

8.5

-6.5

39.4

41.2

-4.3

Grand Total (Full)

54.2

50.4

7.5

217.9

211.9

2.8

Grand Total (Empty)

20.7

21.2

-2.3

94.7

82.6

14.6

Grand Total

74.9

71.6

4.6

312.6

294.5

6.1

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Apr 23

Apr 22

∆ (%)

4M23

4M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,355

4,535

-4.0

17,715

17,492

1.3

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

89.9

86.8

3.5

87.7

85.9

2.0

Offshore Support Bases

Apr 23

Apr 22

∆ (%)

4M23

4M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

83

55

50.9

347

205

69.3

Offshore Support Vessels*

Apr 23

Apr 22

∆ (%)

4M23

4M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

23

8.7

25

23

8.7

Days in Operation (#)

628

555

13.1

2,372

1,955

21.3

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 21:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
