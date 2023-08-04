OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Jul 23

Jul 22

∆ (%)

7M23

7M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

27.4

17.7

54.6

175.7

155.1

13.3

Exports

19.1

10.5

82.9

115.3

95.9

20.2

Imports

5.4

3.9

37.7

34.8

31.4

10.7

Cabotage

2.9

3.4

-13.8

25.6

27.8

-7.7

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.0

1.5

31.8

15.4

11.9

28.8

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

3.8

2.7

37.7

30.5

27.8

9.8

Empty (total, except transshipment)

16.0

12.2

30.8

133.6

113.0

18.3

Total Rio Grande

49.1

34.2

43.7

355.2

307.8

15.4

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

19.5

20.7

-5.8

136.2

135.4

0.7

Exports

7.0

6.6

5.8

50.2

47.2

6.4

Imports

5.5

6.2

-11.9

38.4

43.3

-11.3

Cabotage

7.0

7.9

-10.7

47.6

44.9

6.2

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

10.5

7.1

47.5

43.5

49.8

-12.6

Empty (total, except transshipment)

4.2

6.2

-32.5

38.9

33.3

16.7

Total Salvador

34.3

34.1

0.5

218.6

218.4

0.1

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

46.9

38.4

22.0

311.9

290.5

7.4

Total Exports

26.1

17.1

53.0

165.5

143.1

15.6

Total Imports

10.8

10.1

7.2

73.2

74.7

-2.0

Total Cabotage

9.9

11.3

-11.6

73.3

72.6

0.9

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.0

1.5

31.8

15.4

11.9

28.8

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

14.3

9.9

44.8

74.1

77.6

-4.6

Grand Total (Full)

63.1

49.8

26.8

401.4

380.0

5.6

Grand Total (Empty)

20.2

18.5

9.4

172.4

146.3

17.9

Grand Total

83.3

68.2

22.1

573.8

526.2

9.0

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Jul 23

Jul 22

∆ (%)

7M23

7M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

5,035

4,568

10.2

32,114

31,314

2.6

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

92.4

94.6

-2.3

89.5

87.8

1.9

Offshore Support Bases

Jul 23

Jul 22

∆ (%)

7M23

7M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

86

52

65.4

640

381

68.0

Offshore Support Vessels*

Jul 23

Jul 22

∆ (%)

7M23

7M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

25

0.0

25

25

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

604

511

18.1

4,261

3,615

17.9

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

