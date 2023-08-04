* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
Jul 23
Jul 22
∆ (%)
7M23
7M22
∆ (%)
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
5,035
4,568
10.2
32,114
31,314
2.6
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
92.4
94.6
-2.3
89.5
87.8
1.9
Offshore Support Bases
Jul 23
Jul 22
∆ (%)
7M23
7M22
∆ (%)
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
86
52
65.4
640
381
68.0
Offshore Support Vessels*
Jul 23
Jul 22
∆ (%)
7M23
7M22
∆ (%)
OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
25
25
0.0
25
25
0.0
Days in Operation (#)
604
511
18.1
4,261
3,615
17.9
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
