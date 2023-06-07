Advanced search
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS S.A.

(PORT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:56 2023-06-07 pm EDT
10.60 BRL   -1.67%
05:26pWilson Sons S A : Operational Data - May 2023
PU
05/30Wilson Sons S A : ' shipping agency completes unprecedented operations for Ream, an Atem Group company
PU
05/17Wilson Sons S A : releases its Sustainability Report 2022 on environmental, social and governance actions
PU
Wilson Sons S A : Operational Data - May 2023

06/07/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

May 23

May 22

∆ (%)

5M23

5M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

27.8

23.5

18.5

121.9

115.3

5.8

Exports

18.6

13.6

37.2

78.2

71.4

9.6

Imports

5.2

4.9

5.8

24.9

23.0

8.2

Cabotage

4.1

5.1

-19.4

18.8

20.9

-10.0

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.3

2.0

18.1

11.2

8.5

32.7

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

3.2

5.9

-45.7

23.6

21.0

12.1

Empty (total, except transshipment)

23.2

19.2

20.5

98.7

84.7

16.6

Total Rio Grande

56.5

50.6

11.8

255.4

229.4

11.3

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

22.1

23.5

-5.9

97.6

96.0

1.8

Exports

8.3

7.8

6.1

37.3

34.2

8.9

Imports

6.6

8.7

-23.4

27.4

31.2

-12.2

Cabotage

7.2

7.0

2.4

33.0

30.5

8.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

7.5

8.9

-15.7

26.5

34.9

-24.1

Empty (total, except transshipment)

6.3

6.1

2.5

32.3

23.3

38.8

Total Salvador

35.8

38.4

-6.8

156.4

154.1

1.5

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

49.9

47.0

6.3

219.6

211.3

3.9

Total Exports

26.9

21.4

25.8

115.5

105.6

9.4

Total Imports

11.8

13.5

-12.8

52.3

54.2

-3.5

Total Cabotage

11.2

12.0

-6.8

51.8

51.4

0.7

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

10.7

14.7

-27.6

50.0

55.9

-10.5

Grand Total (Full)

62.9

63.7

-1.2

280.8

275.6

1.9

Grand Total (Empty)

29.4

25.3

16.2

131.0

107.9

21.4

Grand Total

92.4

89.0

3.8

411.8

383.5

7.4

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

May 23

May 22

∆ (%)

5M23

5M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,783

4,634

3.2

22,498

22,126

1.7

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

91.2

86.8

5.1

88.4

86.1

2.7

Offshore Support Bases

May 23

May 22

∆ (%)

5M23

5M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

106

64

65.6

453

269

68.4

Offshore Support Vessels*

May 23

May 22

∆ (%)

5M23

5M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

23

8.7

25

23

8.7

Days in Operation (#)

645

599

7.6

3,017

2,554

18.1

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:25:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
