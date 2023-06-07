Wilson Sons S A : Operational Data - May 2023
OPERATIONAL DATA
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
May 23
May 22
∆ (%)
5M23
5M22
∆ (%)
Rio Grande Terminal
Gateway (Full)
27.8
23.5
18.5
121.9
115.3
5.8
Exports
18.6
13.6
37.2
78.2
71.4
9.6
Imports
5.2
4.9
5.8
24.9
23.0
8.2
Cabotage
4.1
5.1
-19.4
18.8
20.9
-10.0
Inland Navigation (Full)
2.3
2.0
18.1
11.2
8.5
32.7
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
3.2
5.9
-45.7
23.6
21.0
12.1
Empty (total, except transshipment)
23.2
19.2
20.5
98.7
84.7
16.6
Total Rio Grande
56.5
50.6
11.8
255.4
229.4
11.3
Salvador Terminal
Gateway (Full)
22.1
23.5
-5.9
97.6
96.0
1.8
Exports
8.3
7.8
6.1
37.3
34.2
8.9
Imports
6.6
8.7
-23.4
27.4
31.2
-12.2
Cabotage
7.2
7.0
2.4
33.0
30.5
8.0
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
7.5
8.9
-15.7
26.5
34.9
-24.1
Empty (total, except transshipment)
6.3
6.1
2.5
32.3
23.3
38.8
Total Salvador
35.8
38.4
-6.8
156.4
154.1
1.5
Aggregated Volumes
Total Gateway (Full)
49.9
47.0
6.3
219.6
211.3
3.9
Total Exports
26.9
21.4
25.8
115.5
105.6
9.4
Total Imports
11.8
13.5
-12.8
52.3
54.2
-3.5
Total Cabotage
11.2
12.0
-6.8
51.8
51.4
0.7
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
10.7
14.7
-27.6
50.0
55.9
-10.5
Grand Total (Full)
62.9
63.7
-1.2
280.8
275.6
1.9
Grand Total (Empty)
29.4
25.3
16.2
131.0
107.9
21.4
Grand Total
92.4
89.0
3.8
411.8
383.5
7.4
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
May 23
May 22
∆ (%)
5M23
5M22
∆ (%)
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
4,783
4,634
3.2
22,498
22,126
1.7
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
91.2
86.8
5.1
88.4
86.1
2.7
Offshore Support Bases
May 23
May 22
∆ (%)
5M23
5M22
∆ (%)
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
106
64
65.6
453
269
68.4
Offshore Support Vessels*
May 23
May 22
∆ (%)
5M23
5M22
∆ (%)
OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
25
23
8.7
25
23
8.7
Days in Operation (#)
645
599
7.6
3,017
2,554
18.1
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
Disclaimer
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:25:22 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILSON SONS S.A.
Sales 2023
471 M
-
-
Net income 2023
59,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
653 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
16,3x
Yield 2023
3,10%
Capitalization
963 M
964 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,43x
EV / Sales 2024
3,26x
Nbr of Employees
3 920
Free-Float
43,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
2,19 $
Average target price
2,85 $
Spread / Average Target
29,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.