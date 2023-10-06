Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA is a Brazil-based integrated port and maritime logistics operator. The Company has national coverage and offers complete solutions that support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil's range of services is divided into six operational segments, Container Terminals, Towage and Shipping Agency, Offshore Support Bases, International Logistics, Shipyards and Offshore Support Vessels. The Company provides its services to such customers as shipowners, importers and exporters, the oil and gas industry, renewable energy projects, the agribusiness sector, as well as other players in different segments of the economy. The Company has several subsidiaries including Wilson Sons Estaleiros Ltda, Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda and Wilport Operadores Portuarios Ltda.

Sector Marine Port Services