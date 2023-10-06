OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Sep 23

Sep 22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Rio Grande Terminal

Gateway (Full)

26.7

23.5

13.3

233.2

203.7

14.5

Exports

17.6

14.1

24.5

153.3

126.8

20.9

Imports

4.9

5.5

-10.4

45.0

42.0

7.2

Cabotage

4.2

3.9

6.7

34.8

34.9

-0.3

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.0

1.8

14.1

20.0

15.6

28.2

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

5.2

4.2

24.2

42.6

37.6

13.4

Empty (total, except transshipment)

21.4

17.4

22.7

180.9

147.9

22.3

Total Rio Grande

55.3

46.9

17.8

476.7

404.9

17.7

Salvador Terminal

Gateway (Full)

20.0

19.3

3.7

177.8

170.8

4.1

Exports

7.2

8.2

-11.9

64.4

60.6

6.2

Imports

5.7

5.2

9.3

51.1

53.1

-3.7

Cabotage

7.1

5.9

20.6

62.3

57.1

9.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

8.7

8.4

3.4

63.1

64.9

-2.8

Empty (total, except transshipment)

6.3

6.8

-7.1

50.2

45.1

11.3

Total Salvador

35.0

34.5

1.5

291.0

280.8

3.6

Aggregated Volumes

Total Gateway (Full)

46.7

42.8

9.0

410.9

374.5

9.7

Total Exports

24.7

22.3

11.1

217.7

187.5

16.1

Total Imports

10.7

10.7

-0.8

96.2

95.1

1.1

Total Cabotage

11.3

9.8

15.0

97.1

92.0

5.5

Inland Navigation (Full)

2.0

1.8

14.1

20.0

15.6

28.2

Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*

13.9

12.6

10.4

105.7

102.5

3.1

Grand Total (Full)

62.6

57.2

9.5

536.7

492.7

8.9

Grand Total (Empty)

27.7

24.2

14.3

231.1

193.0

19.7

Grand Total

90.3

81.4

10.9

767.7

685.7

12.0

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Sep 23

Sep 22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,822

4,706

2.5

41,993

40,833

2.8

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

92.9

92.3

0.7

90.3

88.8

1.6

Offshore Support Bases

Sep 23

Sep 22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

81

85

-4.7

816

538

51.7

Offshore Support Vessels*

Sep 23

Sep 22

∆ (%)

9M23

9M22

∆ (%)

OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

25

25

0.0

25

25

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

617

540

14.2

5,509

4,703

17.1

* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

