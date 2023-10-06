Wilson Sons S A : Operational Data - September 2023
October 06, 2023 at 05:28 pm EDT
OPERATIONAL DATA
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
Sep 23
Sep 22
∆ (%)
9M23
9M22
∆ (%)
Rio Grande Terminal
Gateway (Full)
26.7
23.5
13.3
233.2
203.7
14.5
Exports
17.6
14.1
24.5
153.3
126.8
20.9
Imports
4.9
5.5
-10.4
45.0
42.0
7.2
Cabotage
4.2
3.9
6.7
34.8
34.9
-0.3
Inland Navigation (Full)
2.0
1.8
14.1
20.0
15.6
28.2
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
5.2
4.2
24.2
42.6
37.6
13.4
Empty (total, except transshipment)
21.4
17.4
22.7
180.9
147.9
22.3
Total Rio Grande
55.3
46.9
17.8
476.7
404.9
17.7
Salvador Terminal
Gateway (Full)
20.0
19.3
3.7
177.8
170.8
4.1
Exports
7.2
8.2
-11.9
64.4
60.6
6.2
Imports
5.7
5.2
9.3
51.1
53.1
-3.7
Cabotage
7.1
5.9
20.6
62.3
57.1
9.0
Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
8.7
8.4
3.4
63.1
64.9
-2.8
Empty (total, except transshipment)
6.3
6.8
-7.1
50.2
45.1
11.3
Total Salvador
35.0
34.5
1.5
291.0
280.8
3.6
Aggregated Volumes
Total Gateway (Full)
46.7
42.8
9.0
410.9
374.5
9.7
Total Exports
24.7
22.3
11.1
217.7
187.5
16.1
Total Imports
10.7
10.7
-0.8
96.2
95.1
1.1
Total Cabotage
11.3
9.8
15.0
97.1
92.0
5.5
Inland Navigation (Full)
2.0
1.8
14.1
20.0
15.6
28.2
Total Transshipment & Shifting (Full + Empty)*
13.9
12.6
10.4
105.7
102.5
3.1
Grand Total (Full)
62.6
57.2
9.5
536.7
492.7
8.9
Grand Total (Empty)
27.7
24.2
14.3
231.1
193.0
19.7
Grand Total
90.3
81.4
10.9
767.7
685.7
12.0
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
Sep 23
Sep 22
∆ (%)
9M23
9M22
∆ (%)
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
4,822
4,706
2.5
41,993
40,833
2.8
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
92.9
92.3
0.7
90.3
88.8
1.6
Offshore Support Bases
Sep 23
Sep 22
∆ (%)
9M23
9M22
∆ (%)
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
81
85
-4.7
816
538
51.7
Offshore Support Vessels*
Sep 23
Sep 22
∆ (%)
9M23
9M22
∆ (%)
OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
25
25
0.0
25
25
0.0
Days in Operation (#)
617
540
14.2
5,509
4,703
17.1
* Considers the total volume from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA is a Brazil-based integrated port and maritime logistics operator. The Company has national coverage and offers complete solutions that support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry. Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil's range of services is divided into six operational segments, Container Terminals, Towage and Shipping Agency, Offshore Support Bases, International Logistics, Shipyards and Offshore Support Vessels. The Company provides its services to such customers as shipowners, importers and exporters, the oil and gas industry, renewable energy projects, the agribusiness sector, as well as other players in different segments of the economy. The Company has several subsidiaries including Wilson Sons Estaleiros Ltda, Allink Transportes Internacionais Ltda and Wilport Operadores Portuarios Ltda.