  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Wilson Sons S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS S.A.

(PORT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:10:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
10.09 BRL   +1.92%
Wilson Sons S A : Sustainability Report 2022

05/05/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Introduction

Business profile

Sustainability Report 2022

Salvador Container Terminal

Onshore staff assisting a

Wilson Sons' tugboat

Summary

3 Introduction

9 Business profile

21 Corporate governance

32 Operations and performance

40 Social management

64 Environment and climate

78 About the report

As part of our continuing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of Wilson Sons, this Sustainability Report is available exclusively in electronic format.

The 2022 consolidated financial statements with the explanatory notes and the GRI Standards Content Summary are available on our Investor Relations website: wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Introduction

Business profile

Corporate governance

Operations and performance

Social management

Environment and climate

About the report

Message from the CEO

GRI 102-14

Wilson Sons is renowned for the quality and efficiency of its services and also for its contribution to society as a leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil. With the know-how acquired throughout more than 185 years of operation, we strive to support the prosperity of global trade and make a decisive contribution to the country's competitiveness. We work tirelessly to optimise the supply chain which is essential to Brazil's economy and sustainable development as 90% of the country's trade flow is transported by waterways. This corresponds to over 25% of the Brazilian GDP.

Conscious of this role, Wilson Sons has been developing vital solutions for the supply of the Brazilian population and major domestic and international industries. Not by chance, we are among the leaders in open innovation in Brazil combining our expertise with start-ups and other corporations, generating a powerful collaborative development experience. In this context, last July we inaugurated Cubo Maritime

  • Port, the first innovation hub in Latin America focused on making port and maritime logistics more efficient, safe and sustainable.

In 2022, despite the turmoil created by the pandemic to global supply chains, we were able to deliver consistent results proving the company's resilience. Net revenues increased 6% compared to 2021, and EBITDA was 9% above the previous year mainly driven by the resilient performance in the towage and logistics divisions. An increase in offshore support base revenues also contributed to this result.

Despite facing a challenging scenario for the maritime sector due to logistics bottlenecks and geopolitical conflicts that impacted the industry worldwide, we handled over 900,000 TEU1 in our container terminals in Rio Grande do Sul and Bahia. With nationwide coverage and the most advanced fleet in the country, we performed about 55,000 harbour manoeuvres in 2022 maintaining our leadership in towage services in Brazil.

1 _ TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) is a unit of cargo capacity often used to measure the volume of a 20-foot-long container.

3

Introduction

Business profile

Corporate governance

Operations and performance

Social management

Environment and climate

About the report

Message from the CEO

The resilient financial and operational performance strengthens our long-term objective of creating value for our stakeholders. That is why we strive for people's safety,

the preservation of the environment and the communities where we operate. We supported dozens of social and environmental responsibility projects last year, representing an investment of around R$4 million. In addition, we play an important role in generating employment and income, especially at a time when the labour market is suffering from higher unemployment. We were awarded the Great Place to Work certification, a standard of excellence for work environments; and came in the transportation industry and transport infrastructure's top quintile in the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. At year-end, we had 3,920 people on our staff.

We have a non-negotiable commitment to ensuring the health and safety conditions of all employees, customers and third parties at our facilities. This is a key pillar of our culture, which involves engaged employees, along with policies, procedures, awareness programmes, audits and process reviews. As a result of this work, we exceeded the world-class benchmark with a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.45 incidents per one million hours worked.

Our organisational culture, corporate governance and business strategy are aligned with the ten principles established by the United Nations Global Compact related to human rights, labour rights, environmental protection and the fight against corruption in all its forms. In this context, good corporate governance practices represent a fundamental commitment in the way we conduct our business.

In line with our objective of developing our business in a sustainable and ethical manner, we aspire to ensure that the best social and environmental practices are applied in all our operations. To this end, we have specifically included the identification and management of risks related to climate change in our risk matrix, assessing the resulting threats and opportunities.

4

Introduction

Business profile

Corporate governance

Operations and performance

Social management

Environment and climate

Seeking to reduce CO2 emissions is our commitment, as should be everyone's. We are part of the maritime logistics system which has proven to be less harmful to the environment in terms of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, compared to road and rail modes. According to EPL2, cabotage shipping is 44% less carbon- intensive than rail and 81% less than road transportation, the latter being responsible for over 60% of cargo movement in Brazil.

Shipping stands out for its high transport capacity, cheaper freight and costs, high energy efficiency and economy of scale. All these factors combined with our competitive differentials provide an encouraging outlook for the expansion of our maritime and port services in the context of a low-carbon economy. Notwithstanding, we should not be complacent and must focus on capturing all the opportunities to further reduce our emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

2 _ EPL-IEMA Methodology for GHG Emissions and Local Pollutants (03/2021), available at https://ontl.epl.gov.br/publicacoes/relatorios/.

Wilson Sons' tugboats manoeuvring a containership

About the report

5

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 21:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
