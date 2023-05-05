Wilson Sons S A : Sustainability Report 2022

Message from the CEO

The resilient financial and operational performance strengthens our long-term objective of creating value for our stakeholders. That is why we strive for people's safety,

the preservation of the environment and the communities where we operate. We supported dozens of social and environmental responsibility projects last year, representing an investment of around R$4 million. In addition, we play an important role in generating employment and income, especially at a time when the labour market is suffering from higher unemployment. We were awarded the Great Place to Work certification, a standard of excellence for work environments; and came in the transportation industry and transport infrastructure's top quintile in the S&P Global 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. At year-end, we had 3,920 people on our staff.

We have a non-negotiable commitment to ensuring the health and safety conditions of all employees, customers and third parties at our facilities. This is a key pillar of our culture, which involves engaged employees, along with policies, procedures, awareness programmes, audits and process reviews. As a result of this work, we exceeded the world-class benchmark with a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.45 incidents per one million hours worked.