Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Wilson Sons S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:26:40 2023-05-17 pm EDT
10.37 BRL   +0.97%
02:41pWilson Sons S A : releases its Sustainability Report 2022 on environmental, social and governance actions
PU
05/12Wilson Sons S A : revenue increased 7.8% in the first quarter 2023,to R$570 million
PU
05/12Wilson Sons S A : revenue increased 7.8% in the first quarter 2023, to R$570 million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Wilson Sons S A : releases its Sustainability Report 2022 on environmental, social and governance actions

05/17/2023 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.wilsonsons.com.br is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

Reference ID IP Address Date and Time
498b7f8ac5a4ec1486fde217123ab21e 3.14.153.240 05/17/2023 06:34 PM UTC

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 18:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WILSON SONS S.A.
02:41pWilson Sons S A : releases its Sustainability Report 2022 on environmental, social and gov..
PU
05/12Wilson Sons S A : revenue increased 7.8% in the first quarter 2023,to R$570 million
PU
05/12Wilson Sons S A : revenue increased 7.8% in the first quarter 2023, to R$570 million
PU
05/11Transcript : Wilson Sons S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Ocean Wilsons notes revenue growth for Wilsons Sons subsidiary
AN
05/11Superdry snaps losing streak; Reach down
AN
05/10Wilson Sons S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Wilson Sons S A : releases its Sustainability Report 2022 on environmental, social and gov..
PU
05/05Wilson Sons S A : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
05/05Wilson Sons S A : Operational Data - April 2023
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 471 M - -
Net income 2023 59,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 917 M 917 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 920
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,09 $
Average target price 2,85 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS S.A.-5.00%917
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.0.50%7 280
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED1.91%2 707
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED13.46%671
GEMADEPT CORPORATION10.35%644
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.22.03%524
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer