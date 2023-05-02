Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Wilson Sons S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PORT3   BRPORTACNOR8

WILSON SONS S.A.

(PORT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:12:11 2023-05-02 pm EDT
10.12 BRL   +1.20%
05:30pWilson Sons S A : starts operating a new, more sustainable tugboat in the Port of Açu
PU
04/06Wilson Sons Brasil S A : Operational Data - Março 2023
PU
04/06Wilson Sons Brasil S A : ' profit soars 51% in 2022 to R$339 million. Revenue of R$ 2.3 billion was 6% above 2021.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilson Sons S A : starts operating a new, more sustainable tugboat in the Port of Açu

05/02/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:28:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 445 M - -
Net income 2023 56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 3,25%
Capitalization 878 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 920
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart WILSON SONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILSON SONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 2,77 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Fleury Salek Chief Financial Officer
Fabricia Gomes de Souza Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Chief Financial Officer
Arnaldo Calbucci Filho Chief Operating Officer
Cláudio Roberto Frischtak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILSON SONS S.A.-7.49%881
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.9.40%7 941
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED3.99%2 652
GEMADEPT CORPORATION16.30%676
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED13.16%673
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.21.14%525
