With five berths, the Rio Offshore Base, in Caju, will attend the oil company's operations

Wilson Sons, a leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil, signed a contract with Beyond Petroleum (BP) to provide logistical support for drilling activities in the Pau Brasil block, through one of its Rio Offshore Supply Base, in Guanabara Bay.

The contract with BP, a world leader in oil and natural gas exploration, development and production, is valid for one year. A pioneer in offshore support bases, Wilson Sons has two private terminals in Guanabara Bay - Niterói Offshore Base and Rio Offshore Base - totalling eight berths. The company has expertise in remote operations. It has set up temporary offshore bases at several ports along the Brazilian coast.

"As the prospects for the offshore oil & gas industry have improved, we have seen new drilling campaigns run by our clients. We are getting ready to meet this growing demand by investing in our port facilities. The new contract with BP attests to Wilson Sons' standard of excellence in safety and operational performance," said Gilberto Cardarelli, executive director of Offshore Support Bases at Wilson Sons.

The Offshore Support Base that will attend BP's operations will be the Rio Offshore Base, located in Caju, in the port area of Rio de Janeiro. It has five berths as well as more than 65,000 square metres of yard space and is strategically located to support the oil fields in the pre-salt polygon.

Excellence in HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) and operational KPIs ("Key Performance Indicators") were determining factors for winning the contract with BP, as well as the recent contracts with 3R Petroleum and Petronas. Within the worldclass DSS+, formerly DuPont, safety standards, Wilson Sons' Offshore Support Bases, Rio and Niterói, completed 10 years without lost-time accidents in their

operations.

Long-time partners, Wilson Sons has provided services for BP in the port of Salvador, Bahia, in 2013 for the drilling campaign in block BM-CAL-13.

The Offshore Support Bases, business units of Wilson Sons, have been engaged by BP Marine through NFX Combustíveis Marítimos (a joint venture of BP and Prumo Logística) to manage the TECMA Offshore Base in the Port of Açu, in the North of Rio de Janeiro, which supports fuel transfer and supply operations for offshore units.

About Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons is the largest port-shipping logistics operator in Brazil, with over 185 years of experience. The company operates across Brazil and offers complete solutions to more than 5,000 clients, including shipowners, importers and exporters, the offshore energy industry, renewable energy projects, agribusiness corporations, and other players in different businesses. Learn more at: https://www.wilsonsons.com.br/en/

