    5F7   SG2G45999965

WILTON RESOURCES CORPORATION LIMITED

(5F7)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary on IDX - 2QFY2021 Unaudited Financial Statements

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
____________________________________________________________________________________

RELEASE OF ANNOUNCEMENT BY A SUBSIDIARY ON THE INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE

  • INFORMATION DISCLOSURE REGARDING SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors ("Board") of Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company that PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia TBK ("PT WMI"), the Company's subsidiary listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX"), had on 31 August 2021, announced its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 ("HY2021 Financial Statements") on the IDX website. As stated therein, the HY2021 Financial Statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with the Indonesia Financial Accounting Statements.

A copy of the HY2021 Financial Statements can also be found on PT WMI's corporate website in the link below:-

https://wilton.id/investors/financial-reports/

The Board wishes to highlight that the HY2021 Financial Statements have not been reviewed by the Board.

The Company had, on 13 August 2021, announced its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wijaya Lawrence

Chairman and President

31 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

Wilton Resources Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 353 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net income 2020 -86 929 M -6,09 M -6,09 M
Net Debt 2020 310 B 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 632 B 44,0 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 217x
EV / Sales 2020 180x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart WILTON RESOURCES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilton Resources Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILTON RESOURCES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Wijaya Executive Chairman & President
Sandy Salim Finance Manager
Antony Vice President-Technical & Development
Andrianto Darmasaputra Lawrence Vice President-Operations
Nicco Darmasaputra Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WILTON RESOURCES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.33%44
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.97%46 025
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.86%36 083
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.45%24 753
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.10%20 246
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.30%14 821