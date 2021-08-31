General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary on IDX - 2QFY2021 Unaudited Financial Statements

____________________________________________________________________________________

RELEASE OF ANNOUNCEMENT BY A SUBSIDIARY ON THE INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE

INFORMATION DISCLOSURE REGARDING SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors ("Board") of Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company that PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia TBK ("PT WMI"), the Company's subsidiary listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX"), had on 31 August 2021, announced its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 ("HY2021 Financial Statements") on the IDX website. As stated therein, the HY2021 Financial Statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with the Indonesia Financial Accounting Statements.

A copy of the HY2021 Financial Statements can also be found on PT WMI's corporate website in the link below:-

https://wilton.id/investors/financial-reports/

The Board wishes to highlight that the HY2021 Financial Statements have not been reviewed by the Board.

The Company had, on 13 August 2021, announced its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wijaya Lawrence

Chairman and President

31 August 2021

