General Announcement::Changes in Composition of the Board and Board Committees

The board of directors ("Board") of Wilton Resources Corporation Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following:-

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Audit Committee a. Mr Tan Cher Liang Chairman b. Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven Member c. Mr Lui Pang Hung Member Nominating Committee a. Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven Chairman b. Mr Ngiam Mia Je Patrick Member c. Mr Tan Cher Liang Member d. Mr Lui Pang Hung Member Remuneration Committee a. Mr Lui Pang Hung Chairman b. Mr Wijaya Lawrence Member c. Mr Tan Cher Liang Member d. Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven Member

Following the abovementioned changes, the Company will comply with Provision 10.2 of the Singapore Code of Corporate Governance 2018 which states that the Audit Committee "comprises at least three directors, all of whom are non-executive".

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wijaya Lawrence

Chairman and President

31 August 2021

