General Announcement::Changes in Composition of the Board and Board Committees

____________________________________________________________________________________
CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
The board of directors ("Board") of Wilton Resources Corporation Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following:-
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Mr Lui Pang Hung ("Mr Lui") has been appointed as an Independent Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, with effect from 1 September 2021 ("Appointment").
The details of the Appoinment as required under Rule 704(6) of the Singapore Exchange Securities
Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") are set out in a separate announcement released by the Company today.
-
CESSATION OF MR WIJAYA LAWRENCE AS A MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
Following the appointment of Mr Lui Pang Hung as a member of the Audit Committee, Mr Wijaya Lawrence will cease to be a member of the Audit Commmittee with effect from 1 September 2021.
-
APPOINTMENT OF MR TAN CHER LIANG AS THE LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Mr Tan Cher Liang has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2021.
-
CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be as follows with effect from 1 September 2021:
|
Board of Director
|
|
Mr Wijaya Lawrence
|
Executive Chairman and President
|
Mr Ngiam Mia Je Patrick
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Mr Tan Cher Liang
|
Lead Independent Director
|
Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven
|
Independent Director
|
Mr Lui Pang Hung
|
Independent Director
|
Audit Committee
|
|
a.
|
Mr Tan Cher Liang
|
Chairman
|
b.
|
Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven
|
Member
|
c.
|
Mr Lui Pang Hung
|
Member
|
Nominating Committee
|
|
a.
|
Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven
|
Chairman
|
b.
|
Mr Ngiam Mia Je Patrick
|
Member
|
c.
|
Mr Tan Cher Liang
|
Member
|
d.
|
Mr Lui Pang Hung
|
Member
|
Remuneration Committee
|
|
a.
|
Mr Lui Pang Hung
|
Chairman
|
b.
|
Mr Wijaya Lawrence
|
Member
|
c.
|
Mr Tan Cher Liang
|
Member
|
d.
|
Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven
|
Member
Following the abovementioned changes, the Company will comply with Provision 10.2 of the Singapore Code of Corporate Governance 2018 which states that the Audit Committee "comprises at least three directors, all of whom are non-executive".
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Wijaya Lawrence
Chairman and President
31 August 2021
This announcement has been prepared by Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.
Disclaimer
Wilton Resources Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:41:09 UTC.