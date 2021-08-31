Log in
    5F7   SG2G45999965

WILTON RESOURCES CORPORATION LIMITED

(5F7)
General Announcement::Changes in Composition of the Board and Board Committees

08/31/2021 | 05:42am EDT
____________________________________________________________________________________

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors ("Board") of Wilton Resources Corporation Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the following:-

  1. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
    Mr Lui Pang Hung ("Mr Lui") has been appointed as an Independent Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, with effect from 1 September 2021 ("Appointment").
    The details of the Appoinment as required under Rule 704(6) of the Singapore Exchange Securities
    Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules") are set out in a separate announcement released by the Company today.
  2. CESSATION OF MR WIJAYA LAWRENCE AS A MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
    Following the appointment of Mr Lui Pang Hung as a member of the Audit Committee, Mr Wijaya Lawrence will cease to be a member of the Audit Commmittee with effect from 1 September 2021.
  3. APPOINTMENT OF MR TAN CHER LIANG AS THE LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
    Mr Tan Cher Liang has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2021.
  4. CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
    Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be as follows with effect from 1 September 2021:

Board of Director

Mr Wijaya Lawrence

Executive Chairman and President

Mr Ngiam Mia Je Patrick

Non-Executive Director

Mr Tan Cher Liang

Lead Independent Director

Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven

Independent Director

Mr Lui Pang Hung

Independent Director

Audit Committee

a.

Mr Tan Cher Liang

Chairman

b.

Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven

Member

c.

Mr Lui Pang Hung

Member

Nominating Committee

a.

Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven

Chairman

b.

Mr Ngiam Mia Je Patrick

Member

c.

Mr Tan Cher Liang

Member

d.

Mr Lui Pang Hung

Member

Remuneration Committee

a.

Mr Lui Pang Hung

Chairman

b.

Mr Wijaya Lawrence

Member

c.

Mr Tan Cher Liang

Member

d.

Mr Seah Seow Kang Steven

Member

Following the abovementioned changes, the Company will comply with Provision 10.2 of the Singapore Code of Corporate Governance 2018 which states that the Audit Committee "comprises at least three directors, all of whom are non-executive".

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Wijaya Lawrence

Chairman and President

31 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (the "Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

Wilton Resources Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
