WILTON RESOURCES INC.

(WIL)
Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Outstanding Warrants

02/02/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") announces that it made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the term of 835,714 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to subscribers as part of the Corporation's private placement financing which closed on February 13, 2019. Subject to Exchange approval, the Corporation intends to amend the term of the Warrants by extending the expiry date of such Warrants from February 13, 2021 to February 13, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

The Warrants are not owned by, directly or indirectly, any of the Corporation's directors, officers or control persons.

For Further Information Please Contact:
Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard G. Anderson
Chief Executive Officer and President
(403) 619-6609

Additional information regarding Wilton Resources is available online on www.sedar.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the proposed amendment of the expiry date of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the Exchange for the proposed amendment to the expiry date of the Warrants. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73487


Financials
Sales 2019 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2019 -1,79 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net cash 2019 0,28 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 882 103 921x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard G. Anderson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manjeet Dhillon Chief Financial Officer
Stuart B. McDowall Independent Director
Darryl J. Raymaker Independent Director
Gerald Lynn Roe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILTON RESOURCES INC.58.06%23
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%55 037
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%45 321
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.93%29 945
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.43%27 256
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY5.59%26 038
