BEIJING, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed an embedded steganographic communication based on Bitcoin transactions, namely B-TEC (Bitcoin Transaction Embedding Communication). Bitcoin, as a distributed digital currency, has transaction records stored on the blockchain, which has the characteristics of decentralization and non-tampering, providing a unique carrier for message hiding. By embedding secret messages into Bitcoin transactions and utilizing the security and immutability of blockchain technology, more secure and reliable data transmission can be achieved, thus solving the many challenges faced during data transmission.

B-TEC digs deep into the characteristics of Bitcoin transactions and combines the advanced theory and technology of steganography to realize the covert transmission of secret messages on the blockchain environment by designing the index matrix of the transaction address, constructing the address interaction relationship carrying the secret message, and combining it with the transaction amount. This technological innovation provides a brand-new solution in the field of data security sharing, which has important theoretical and practical significance.

First, WiMi's development team designed an indexing matrix of transaction addresses. This matrix is similar to a mapping table that associates parts of a secret message with addresses in a Bitcoin transaction. The purpose of this is to determine which specific Bitcoin transaction addresses to embed the secret message into and to ensure that the relationship between these addresses is recognizable. An indexing matrix design of transaction addresses is used, through which the address interactions that carry secret messages are constructed. This unique design scheme allows secret messages to be more securely embedded into Bitcoin transactions, thereby enhancing data security.

Then, based on the indexing matrix, the address interactions that carry the secret messages are constructed. A series of Bitcoin transaction addresses are selected and an interaction pattern is created between these addresses to embed and transmit the secret message. This interaction relation may include information such as transaction amount, transaction time, and transaction quantity to ensure that the message is not easily detected during transmission. The B-TEC combines the address interaction relation carrying the secret message with the transaction amount to form a new covert transmission method. By combining the secret message with the transaction amount, not only improves the efficiency, but also reduces the number of transactions and ensures the integrity of the secret message extraction.

Last, the address interaction relation carrying the secret message is combined with the transaction amount. This means that they will embed the secret message into the Bitcoin transaction based on the previously designed transaction address index matrix and interaction relationship when conducting the Bitcoin transaction, and combine it with the change of the transaction amount to realize the hidden transmission of the secret message. In this way, even if someone monitors the Bitcoin transaction, it is difficult to detect the hidden secret message. B-TEC is also highly resistant to detection. Due to the covert transmission method based on Bitcoin transactions, it is more difficult to detect the data during the transmission process, which further guarantees the security of the data.

WiMi's B-TEC key features and advantages include:

Security: The B-TEC transmits covert messages on the blockchain by utilizing the characteristics of Bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin's blockchain is highly secure because it is decentralized and tamper-proof. After the secret message is embedded in a Bitcoin transaction, even if someone monitors the transaction, it is very difficult to find out the hidden information in it, thus guaranteeing the security of the data.

Concealment: WiMi's B-TEC technology is more concealable than traditional steganography. The secret message is embedded into the Bitcoin transaction, the transaction itself is conducted on the public blockchain network, and the embedded message will not affect the normal conduct of the transaction, making the message hiding more covert and less likely to be detected.

Embedding Efficiency: The B-TEC improves data embedding efficiency by designing the index matrix of transaction addresses and constructing address interactions that carry secret messages. With this approach, secret messages can be distributed among multiple Bitcoin transaction addresses, making transmission more efficient while reducing the number of transactions and improving system performance.

Data integrity: The B-TEC technology not only ensures the security and concealment of data, but also ensures data integrity. By combining the secret message with the transaction amount, the integrity of the message is ensured during transmission and the receiver can accurately extract the original secret message without loss or corruption.

Resistance to detection: Due to the covert transmission method based on Bitcoin transactions, B-TEC technology is highly resistant to detection. It is difficult to detect the data during transmission, and even if it is monitored or attacked, it is difficult to discover the hidden secret messages, thus ensuring the secure transmission of data.

WiMi's B-TEC technology has revolutionized the field of information security. Its embedded covert communication based on Bitcoin transactions provides a brand new solution for data transmission and communication security. By embedding secret messages into Bitcoin transactions, B-TEC technology not only guarantees data security and covertness, but also improves the efficiency and integrity of data transmission, providing a reliable means of data protection for various industries. In the future, B-TEC technology will continue to play an important role in promoting the development of information security technology and helping sustainable development in the digital era.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-hologram-cloud-announced-the-b-tec-technology-to-enhance-information-security-302124779.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.