WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

BEIJING, September 28, 2023/ - WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WIMI" or the "Company") announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated September 26, 2023, indicating that for the last 34 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's security was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 25, 2024, to regain compliance under the Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's security is at least US$1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by March 25, 2024, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter will have no effect on the Company's business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

