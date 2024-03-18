UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March 2024

Commission File Number: 001-39257

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

(Registrant's Name)

Room#2002, Building A, Wentley Center,

1st West Dawang Road,

Chaoyang District, Beijing

The People's Republic of China, 100020

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Nasdaq Letter regarding Regaining Compliance with Closing Bid Price Requirement.

On September 26, 2023, NASDAQ notified the Company that our ordinary shares failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

On March 18, 2024, NASDAQ notified the Company that it has determined that for the last 20 consecutive business days, from February 16, 2024, to March 15, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter is now closed.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. By: /s/ Shuo Shi Name: Shuo Shi Title: Chief Executive and Operations Officer

Date: March 18, 2024

2