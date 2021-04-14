Log in
Win Hanverky : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SAME STORE SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

04/14/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited

永 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3322)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SAME STORE SALES GROWTH

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') so as to provide an update on the same store sales performance regarding the high-end fashion retailing business of the Group (''High-end Fashion Retailing Business'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (''First Quarter 2021'').

The same store sales growth rate of the offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +32% (see below table), whereas the overall revenue growth rate of the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +18%. Such difference was mainly attributed to the transfer of 19 offline stores in Mainland China of one of our licensed brands to a new third-party distributor of this brand in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, these 19 offline stores still generated revenue for the High-end Fashion Retailing Business.

- 1 -

The same store sales growth rate of the offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business in various geographical segments was as follows:

Same store sales

growth rate*

Year-on-year change

First Quarter 2021

Mainland China

+40%

Hong Kong and Macau

- 1%

Taiwan and Singapore

+19%

Group

+32%

As at 31 March 2021, the Group had a total of 239 offline stores (31 March 2020 : 228 offline stores) under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business in the following geographical segments:

Number of offline stores**

As at

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

Change

Mainland China

200

183

+17

Hong Kong and Macau

29

35

- 6

Taiwan and Singapore

10

10

-

Group

239

228

+11

As at 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 233 offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business.

Remark:

  • Same store sales growth rate represents a comparison of sales of the same offline stores having full month operations in the comparable periods.
  • Number of offline stores includes stores not having full month operations in the comparable periods.

- 2 -

CAUTION STATEMENT

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational data is based on the Group's internal records which have not been audited by auditors. Revenue from the High-end Fashion Retailing Business accounted for 30.8% of the Group's total revenue from continuing operations for the year 2020 (2019 : 34.8% (restated)). The data in this announcement do not constitute, represent or indicate the Group's total revenue or full financial performance and the information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment.

The shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited

Li Kwok Tung Roy

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors are Li Kwok Tung Roy, Lai Ching Ping, Lee Kwok Leung, Wong Chi Keung, Chan Kwong Fai#, Ma Ka Chun#, Kwan Kai Cheong# and Chan Ka Kui#.

  • Independent non-executive directors

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
