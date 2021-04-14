Win Hanverky : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SAME STORE SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
04/14/2021 | 04:49am EDT
Win Hanverky Holdings Limited
永 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3322)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SAME STORE SALES GROWTH
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') so as to provide an update on the same store sales performance regarding the high-end fashion retailing business of the Group (''High-end Fashion Retailing Business'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (''First Quarter 2021'').
The same store sales growth rate of the offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +32% (see below table), whereas the overall revenue growth rate of the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +18%. Such difference was mainly attributed to the transfer of 19 offline stores in Mainland China of one of our licensed brands to a new third-party distributor of this brand in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, these 19 offline stores still generated revenue for the High-end Fashion Retailing Business.
The same store sales growth rate of the offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business in various geographical segments was as follows:
Same store sales
growth rate*
Year-on-year change
First Quarter 2021
Mainland China
+40%
Hong Kong and Macau
- 1%
Taiwan and Singapore
+19%
Group
+32%
As at 31 March 2021, the Group had a total of 239 offline stores (31 March 2020 : 228 offline stores) under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business in the following geographical segments:
Number of offline stores**
As at
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
Change
Mainland China
200
183
+17
Hong Kong and Macau
29
35
- 6
Taiwan and Singapore
10
10
-
Group
239
228
+11
As at 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 233 offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business.
Remark:
Same store sales growth rate represents a comparison of sales of the same offline stores having full month operations in the comparable periods.
Number of offline stores includes stores not having full month operations in the comparable periods.
CAUTION STATEMENT
The Board wishes to remind investors that the above operational data is based on the Group's internal records which have not been audited by auditors. Revenue from the High-end Fashion Retailing Business accounted for 30.8% of the Group's total revenue from continuing operations for the year 2020 (2019 : 34.8% (restated)). The data in this announcement do not constitute, represent or indicate the Group's total revenue or full financial performance and the information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment.
The shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Win Hanverky Holdings Limited
Li Kwok Tung Roy
Chairman
Hong Kong, 14 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the directors are Li Kwok Tung Roy, Lai Ching Ping, Lee Kwok Leung, Wong Chi Keung, Chan Kwong Fai#, Ma Ka Chun#, Kwan Kai Cheong# and Chan Ka Kui#.
