Win Hanverky : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SAME STORE SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited

永 嘉 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3322)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SAME STORE SALES GROWTH

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') so as to provide an update on the same store sales performance regarding the high-end fashion retailing business of the Group (''High-end Fashion Retailing Business'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (''First Quarter 2021'').

The same store sales growth rate of the offline stores under the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +32% (see below table), whereas the overall revenue growth rate of the High-end Fashion Retailing Business for the First Quarter 2021 was approximately +18%. Such difference was mainly attributed to the transfer of 19 offline stores in Mainland China of one of our licensed brands to a new third-party distributor of this brand in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, these 19 offline stores still generated revenue for the High-end Fashion Retailing Business.