WIN Semiconductors : The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated Results (unaudited)
04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
2022/04/28
13:52:43
The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated
Results (unaudited)
2022/04/28
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:WIN Semiconductors Corp.
"subsidiaries"):Head office
1Q2022 Results Highlights
Net revenue: NT$5,596,993 thousand
Gross margin: NT$1,714,161 thousand
Operating profit: NT$916,218 thousand
Profit before income tax: NT$990,762 thousand
Basic EPS after tax: NT$2.08
Note: all figures are unaudited, prepared by WIN Semiconductors Corp.
