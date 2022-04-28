WIN Semiconductors : The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated Results (unaudited)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 2.Company name:WIN Semiconductors Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1Q2022 Results Highlights Net revenue: NT$5,596,993 thousand Gross margin: NT$1,714,161 thousand Operating profit: NT$916,218 thousand Profit before income tax: NT$990,762 thousand Basic EPS after tax: NT$2.08 Note: all figures are unaudited, prepared by WIN Semiconductors Corp.