    3105   TW0003105003

WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.

(3105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-26
214.00 TWD   -1.38%
02:05aWIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated Results (unaudited)
PU
04/15WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will hold 1Q 2022 Investor Conference on April 28, 2022.
PU
04/08WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11
PU
WIN Semiconductors : The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated Results (unaudited)

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 13:52:43
Subject 
 The Company Reports 1Q22 Consolidated
Results (unaudited)
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:WIN Semiconductors Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 1Q2022 Results Highlights
 Net revenue: NT$5,596,993 thousand
 Gross margin: NT$1,714,161 thousand
 Operating profit: NT$916,218 thousand
 Profit before income tax: NT$990,762 thousand
 Basic EPS after tax: NT$2.08
 Note: all figures are unaudited, prepared by WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Disclaimer

WIN Semiconductors Corp. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
