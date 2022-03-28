WIN Semiconductors : The Company will attend "Online invetor conference held by TPEX"
03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
14:07:15
Subject
The Company will attend "Online invetor
conference held by TPEX"
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:The conference will
be broadcast on website of Taipei Exchange.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will
attend "Online investor conference" held by TPEX to give investors
the Company's operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
WIN Semiconductors Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:09 UTC.