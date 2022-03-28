WIN Semiconductors : The Company will attend "Online invetor conference held by TPEX"

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/29 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00pm (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:The conference will be broadcast on website of Taipei Exchange. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will attend "Online investor conference" held by TPEX to give investors the Company's operational results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None