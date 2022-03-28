Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  WIN Semiconductors Corp.
  News
  Summary
    3105   TW0003105003

WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.

(3105)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

WIN Semiconductors : The Company will attend "Online invetor conference held by TPEX"

03/28/2022

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 14:07:15
Subject 
 The Company will attend "Online invetor
conference held by TPEX"
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:00pm (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:The conference will
be broadcast on website of Taipei Exchange.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will
attend "Online investor conference" held by TPEX to give investors
the Company's operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WIN Semiconductors Corp. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26 118 M 910 M 910 M
Net income 2021 5 343 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 7 238 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 119 B 4 145 M 4 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 910
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
WIN Semiconductors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 280,50 TWD
Average target price 355,22 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yue Chi Wang CEO, Director & General Manager
Chin Tsai Chen Chairman & President
Ching Chou Tseng Head-Finance & Spokesperson
Wei Lin Wang Independent Director
Shen Yi Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.-25.10%4 145
MEDIATEK INC.-18.40%53 859
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.05%22 311
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.16%19 056
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.6.49%12 650
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-9.44%11 667