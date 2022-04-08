Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. WIN Semiconductors Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3105   TW0003105003

WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.

(3105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-06
243.00 TWD   -5.81%
02:09aWIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11
PU
03/28WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will attend "Online invetor conference held by TPEX"
PU
03/24WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Board of Directors of WIN Semiconductors Corp. approved dividend distribution of 2021 profits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WIN Semiconductors : The Company will participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 14:01:20
Subject 
 The Company will participate in
"11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE"
on 04/11
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00am (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will
participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" investor conference calls
held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11 to give investors the Company's
operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WIN Semiconductors Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
02:09aWIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC a..
PU
03/28WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will attend "Online invetor conference held by TPEX"
PU
03/24WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Board of Directors of WIN Semiconductors Corp. approved dividend ..
PU
03/24WIN Semiconductors Corp. Approves Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shar..
PU
03/18WIN Semiconductors Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/18WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : The Company will participate investor conference calls in February an..
PU
02/15WIN SEMICONDUCTORS : Announcement of the purchase order of factory facility
PU
02/11WIN Semiconductors Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : WIN Semiconductors Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27 186 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2022 5 693 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 13 052 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 103 B 3 569 M 3 569 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 910
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
Duration : Period :
WIN Semiconductors Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 243,00 TWD
Average target price 341,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yue Chi Wang CEO, Director & General Manager
Chin Tsai Chen Chairman & President
Ching Chou Tseng Head-Finance & Spokesperson
Wei Lin Wang Independent Director
Shen Yi Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.-35.11%3 569
MEDIATEK INC.-28.57%46 868
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.68%19 895
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.11%18 655
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-1.73%11 604
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-11.01%11 397