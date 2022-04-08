WIN Semiconductors : The Company will participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11
Provided by: WIN SEMICONDUCTORS CORP.
2022/04/08
The Company will participate in
"11th Taiwan CEO Week" held by "QIC and TWSE"
on 04/11
2022/04/11
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00am (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will
participate in "11th Taiwan CEO Week" investor conference calls
held by "QIC and TWSE" on 04/11 to give investors the Company's
operational results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
