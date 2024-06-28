Preface Climate Governance 2023 TCFD Report

1.2 Accountability Measures

Reporting to the Board of Directors

Winbond continues to incorporate climate change-related proposals into the decision-making process of the Board of Directors to ensure corporate leadership and sustainability in addressing climate change.

Professional Excellence of Directors

The 11 directors all have extensive business operations experience. The ages of board members cover different generations, and their professional background covers different industries. All board members possess the ability to perform their duties, supervise, and give constructive feedback and strategies. The directors take classes outside themselves or participate in multi-faceted training courses organized by Winbond. Training hours for director education and training and environmental sustainability related courses (2050 Net Zero , climate change, sustainable finance) were 33 hours, for courses related to corporate business (Global Economics, AI Smart Operation Management, International Situation) were 43.5 hours, and for courses related to compliance were 12 hours. In 2023, the directors obtained a certificate of study with an average of 8.05 hours.

Competence Development for Managers and Employees regarding Climate Change

Winbond has invested a great deal of time and resources into successfully communicating the risks and impacts of climate change to all of the company's employees. The Company uses a range of channels to actively cultivate the basic awareness of employees in the hope of instilling the concept of carbon reduction. Through a combination of internal and external training courses, slogans on the company intranet, and shared articles, Winbond encourages every employee to pay extra attention to the impact of climate change on both work and life, and to spread the idea to their family members and even implement the eco-friendly practices promoted by the Company at home. Doing so makes it easier for the Company to bring employees onboard when promotion carbon reduction actions to realize the goal of net zero emissions.