  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Winbond Electronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2344   TW0002344009

WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2344)
  Report
News 
Summary

Winbond Electronics : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PROCUREMENT OF MACHINERY EQUIPMENT

04/01/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/01 Time of announcement 16:39:24
Subject 
 ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PROCUREMENT OF MACHINERY EQUIPMENT
Date of events 2022/04/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):MACHINE EQUIPMENT FOR PRODUCTION
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/05/19~2022/04/01
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
A batch of machinery equipment；total transaction amount:TWD 3,483,541,118
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):ASML Hong Kong Limited Taiwan branch
Relationship:None.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
in Purchase Order
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 per producers of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
 after price negotiation and evaluation.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
FOR PRODUCTION
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The acquisition of assets had already announced after 2019/04/26,
 2020/11/12, 2021/03/16 and 2022/02/11 board of directors meeting.

Disclaimer

Winbond Electronics Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 3 912 M 3 912 M
Net income 2022 15 909 M 555 M 555 M
Net Debt 2022 13 621 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 124 B 4 335 M 4 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Winbond Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,20 TWD
Average target price 32,75 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Chun Chiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pei Ming Chen President
Chiu Chi Huang Spokesman, Chief Financial & Governance Officer
Feng Tzu Tsai Independent Director
Shan Ko Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-8.24%4 335
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.23%683 787
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.93%540 386
BROADCOM INC.-5.37%257 086
INTEL CORPORATION-3.77%202 634
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-24.02%177 936