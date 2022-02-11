Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Winbond Electronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2344   TW0002344009

WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2344)
Winbond Electronics : Announce the approval of the 2021Q4 consolidated financial report of the company's board of directors

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 15:17:54
Subject 
 Announce the approval of the 2021Q4
consolidated financial report of the company's
board of directors
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/02/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~
2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):99,569,924
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):42,481,067
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):18,427,922
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):18,223,090
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):15,000,122
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,594,643
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.42
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):152,740,284
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):62,706,772
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):82,444,113
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Winbond Electronics Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 3 610 M 3 610 M
Net income 2021 13 172 M 473 M 473 M
Net Debt 2021 5 651 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 133 B 4 763 M 4 763 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float -
Chart WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Winbond Electronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,30 TWD
Average target price 34,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yu Chun Chiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pei Ming Chen President
Chiu Chi Huang Spokesman, Chief Financial & Governance Officer
Feng Tzu Tsai Independent Director
Shan Ko Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION-2.06%4 763
NVIDIA CORPORATION-12.20%645 600
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.53%604 766
BROADCOM INC.-11.13%244 157
INTEL CORPORATION-5.13%198 958
QUALCOMM, INC.-4.81%196 177