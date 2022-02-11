Winbond Electronics : Announce the approval of the 2021Q4 consolidated financial report of the company's board of directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/02/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/02/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~
2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):99,569,924
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):42,481,067
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):18,427,922
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):18,223,090
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,000,122
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,594,643
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.42
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):152,740,284
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):62,706,772
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):82,444,113
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None