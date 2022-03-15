Winbond Electronics : The BOD resolved to propose dividends distribution.
03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Subject
The BOD resolved to propose dividends distribution.
Date of events
2022/03/15
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:second half of 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):3,980,000,193
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
