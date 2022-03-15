Log in
    2344   TW0002344009

WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2344)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Winbond Electronics : The BOD resolved to propose dividends distribution.

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:46:57
Subject 
 The BOD resolved to propose dividends distribution.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:second half of 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):3,980,000,193
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Winbond Electronics Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 3 945 M 3 945 M
Net income 2022 15 926 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2022 13 621 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,21x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 136 B 4 780 M 4 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float -
