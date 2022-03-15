Winbond Electronics : The company's board resolved the date for general shareholders' meeting,cause or subjects for convening the meeting,and the dates of suspension of share transfer

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.539, Sec. 2, Wenxing Rd., Jhubei City, Hsinchu County 302052, Taiwan 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: a.Business Report of Winbond Electronics Corporation For 2021 b.Audit committee's report of 2021 audited financial report c.Compensation report of employees and directors for fiscal year 2021. d.To report 2021 earnings distribution e.Other matters to be reported 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: a.To acknowledge and recognize business report and financial statements of fiscal year 2021. b.To acknowledge and recognize the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: a.Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of company. b.Amendment of the rules of the Company: (a)Procedures of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (b)Rules Governing the Conduct of Shareholders Meeting c.Discussion of the matter on the release of conflict of plurality of Directors. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.