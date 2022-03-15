Log in
    2344   TW0002344009

WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2344)
Winbond Electronics : The company's board resolved the date for general shareholders' meeting,cause or subjects for convening the meeting,and the dates of suspension of share transfer

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:40:22
Subject 
 The company's board resolved the date for general
shareholders' meeting,cause or subjects for convening the
meeting,and the dates of suspension of share transfer
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/15
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/31
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No.539, Sec. 2, Wenxing Rd., Jhubei City, Hsinchu County 302052, Taiwan
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
    a.Business Report of Winbond Electronics Corporation For 2021
    b.Audit committee's report of 2021 audited financial report
    c.Compensation report of employees and directors for fiscal year 2021.
    d.To report 2021 earnings distribution
    e.Other matters to be reported
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
    a.To acknowledge and recognize business report and financial statements
      of fiscal year 2021.
    b.To acknowledge and recognize the proposal for distribution of 2021
      profits.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
    a.Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of company.
    b.Amendment of the rules of the Company:
      (a)Procedures of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
      (b)Rules Governing the Conduct of Shareholders Meeting
    c.Discussion of the matter on the release of conflict of plurality of
      Directors.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/02
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/31
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Winbond Electronics Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
