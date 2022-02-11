Winbond Electronics : WEC Board of directors meeting approved capital expenditures.
02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: Winbond Electronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
15:19:02
Subject
WEC Board of directors meeting approved capital
expenditures.
Date of events
2022/02/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 15
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/02/11
2.Content of the investment plan:The capital expenditures
of NT$28,990 million for purposes including:
(1)Equipment for capacity expansion
(2)R&D equipment
(3)Information systems
(4)Fab facility systems
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:
Please refer to "Content of the investment plan"
4.Projected date of the investment:The investment will be
made starting from February 2022.
5.Source of capital funds:Internal cash and bank loans
6.Specific purpose:Please refer to "Content of the
investment plan".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Winbond Electronics Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.