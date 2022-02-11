Winbond Electronics : WEC Board of directors meeting approved capital expenditures.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/02/11 2.Content of the investment plan:The capital expenditures of NT$28,990 million for purposes including: (1)Equipment for capacity expansion (2)R&D equipment (3)Information systems (4)Fab facility systems 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment: Please refer to "Content of the investment plan" 4.Projected date of the investment:The investment will be made starting from February 2022. 5.Source of capital funds:Internal cash and bank loans 6.Specific purpose:Please refer to "Content of the investment plan". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA